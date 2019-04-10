‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Sizzles In A Black Swimsuit For Her Latest Instagram Snap

Kandi Burruss has been on a roll with her latest vacation photos.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42 shared photos on Instagram on Wednesday from her trip to Thailand with husband Todd Tucker, 45. The couple is currently celebrating their 5-year anniversary and are soaking up the sun and enjoying the ocean, according to Burruss’ account. In her first photo, Burruss is bursting out of a black one-piece swimsuit paired with a large hat and sunglasses as she enjoys a drink with her husband. Burruss’ post also shows Tucker on a jet ski and also includes a selfie of her. The photo was shared with Burruss’ 6.3 million followers and received more than 90,000 likes. The slideshow also received a plethora of comments from the Xscape singer’s fans praising the jet-setting couple’s relationship.

“Flyest RHOA Couple! Have fun!” one follower exclaimed.

“Living a good life with a nice husband and beautiful children,” another follower chimed.

The singer-songwriter has been showing off her curves several times during her trip. The mother of two showed off her chiseled abs on Monday, April 8, in a yellow bikini and a zebra cover up. The Kandi Koated Nights host styled her hair in a ponytail and provided a makeup-free look. Burruss used the post to update her fans that the couple was headed to another destination to celebrate their love.

“I absolutely loved our first stop in Thailand. @todd167 picked the best resort ever in #phuketthailand. @sripanwa is amazing!” she captioned on Instagram. “Now we’re headed to #Bangkok. I will post a few more pics from places we visited in Phuket for those of you who are planning trips to #thailand. #5thAnniversary.”

Tucker has also captured a few moments of the couple’s trip on his Instagram page. The television producer shared snaps of the pair sightseeing in Bangkok on Monday. He also shared a photo on Wednesday of the lovebirds boarding a yacht in Pattaya, as per Tucker’s geotag on the post. Tucker mentioned in the snap that the trip was a fantasy of Kandi’s and was something he had to fulfill.

“So many amazing sights to see! Exposure is key to evolving, learning and understanding others!” Tucker wrote on Instagram. “I’m blessed to take this journey and many more with my wife @kandi #5yr anniversary.”

The couple’s anniversary trip comes just days after the first part of RHOA‘s three-part reunion on Bravo. According to HollywoodLife, the ladies are expected to return to filming Season 12 in May or June, though there is no word yet who will be leaving or joining the cast.