Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Spreads Legs In New Photo

Instagram model Cindy Kimberly definitely knows hot to keep things hot on her Instagram account. As fans of the black-haired beauty know, she first gained fame when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on Instagram, asking fans if anyone knew who she was. Ever since then, Cindy has gained a massive Instagram following of over 5 million and she isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body.

This week, the model has already posted a number of sexy photos for her legion of followers including a bikini-clad snapshot. In her most recent photo, Kimberly sits in her car as she tells fans that she is getting ready for Coachella. In the first image in the set, Kimberly spreads her long, lean stems open and puts one up in the air and the other down and straight.

She stops herself from getting fully exposed by covering below her waist with one of her hands. In the image, Kimberly wears a sheer white dress and it appears as though she has no pants or shorts on. Like in most of her photos, the model wears her long locks in a slicked back ponytail and rocks red lipstick as well as some fierce highlighter.

The second photo in the series shows a similar pose only this time Cindy puts on leg down and playfully bites her finger in her hand. It comes as no shock that the scandalous post has earned Kimberly a lot of attention with over 232,000 likes in addition to 700 plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful Cindy looks, countless others let her know that they’re jealous that she gets to go to Coachella.

“What highlight do you use? It looks amazing,” one follower asked.

“Why are you so amazing??”

“Can’t wait for ur coachella looks,” another chimed in.

This wasn’t the first time this week that Kimberly wowed fans on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the 20-year-old shared a sexy photo of herself sprawled out across a bed that is suspended in the air. In the image, she sports a skimpy white bikini and puts one hand in her hair as her long, flowing locks fall to her side.

But she wasn’t alone in the steamy photo as her blonde-haired pal sits right next to her, rocking a black-thonged bikini that also leaves little to nothing to the imagination. Like the current one, that post has also earned a ton of accolades with over 397,000 likes.