‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Says Dorit Kemsley Likely Didn’t Even Know They Woman She Gave Her Dog Lucy To

Lisa spoke of the doggy drama on Tuesday's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Lisa Vanderpump appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen questioned her about Dorit Kemsley and the woman she gave her dog to.

After Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story to Radar Online in regard to Kemsley allegedly abandoning her animal, Cohen asked her if she believed Kemsley felt that Lucy was going to a good home after her own home didn’t work out.

“I think maybe she was told it was going to a nice home. I don’t know… I don’t think she really knew the woman,” Vanderpump revealed.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have seen over the past several episodes of Season 9, Kemsley was unable to keep Lucy because the chihuahua mix allegedly nipped at he two kids and badly bit her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, in the face. Shortly thereafter, Kemsley informed Vanderpump of what had happened and was assured that everything was fine between them.

“I don’t think there was any malintent here, I’ve said that from the beginning,” Vanderpump confirmed.

That said, Vanderpump did point out that if Kemsley had “done the right thing,” which was to return the animal to her rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, the animal would have never ended up in a kill shelter.

“But I’m not saying she’s to blame. She’s the catalyst but I think it should have ended when Dorit, PK, and Ken and I went to lunch and we said, ‘Ok, that’s it. It’s done,'” Vanderpump continued.

While Vanderpump and Kemsley proved that things were good between them during their lunch date with their husbands, the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continued to talk about the issue in an effort to get to the bottom of who it was that planted the negative story about Kemsley.

Although many have suggested that Vanderpump leaked the story to Radar Online and then refuted it to TMZ in an effort to gain twice the publicity for her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, the restaurateur insisted to Cohen that was not the case and said that the drama of the show has created negative publicity for her business.

“Any of this nonsense is really negative publicity. It’s not something that we want to be involved in,” she claimed.

As for who it was that leaked the story, Vanderpump said, “I think it’s somebody that doesn’t wish me well. I think maybe it’s somebody who wanted to throw me under.”