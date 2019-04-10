‘Avengers: Endgame’s Jeremy Renner May Be Getting A Hawkeye Series On Disney+

Despite being considered as the most expendable Avengers, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has made some big contributions to the Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A new report from Variety now learns that the character is in development to have his own Disney+ series.

Jeremy Renner shot to fame in Katheryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker but had been in the industry for years before then. The actor had many one-off appearances in successful television series such as House, Angel, and CSI, prior to making an impact as a villain in the film reboot of S.W.A.T. After the critical success of The Hurt Locker, Renner went on to star in some massive blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Bourne Legacy. While Renner was supposed to take over both those franchises, those plans never materialized.

Renner’s biggest claim to fame came with The Avengers, where he was cast as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye. Since then Hawkeye has always been considered the black sheep of the Avengers, as the only one besides Black Widow (Scarlett Johanssen) who has no powers, or charm, as outlined by CBR. However, Hawkeye has always been a revered member of the Avengers by the team itself, and the character is seemingly poised to make a huge impact in Avengers: Endgame.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

So it’s no surprise that Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, is looking to develop a standalone Hawkeye series. Variety’s report claims that the story will see Hawkeye going on his own adventures, before handing over the mantle of Hawkeye to Kate Bishop, another popular Marvel Comics character. No details have been revealed regarding what time period the show’s setting will be, whether it will be before or after Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen.

This is not the first Marvel Studios or show based on MCU characters to be developed. As reported by Collider, there are many shows that are set in the MCU being developed for Disney+. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) have already been confirmed as getting their own series. Even Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) are getting their own buddy show on the streaming service. The Disney+ MCU shows will be overseen and produced by Kevin Feige and will be very much set in the MCU. No release or production date has yet been set for the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Jeremy Renner can next be seen in Avengers: Endgame releasing on April 26.