Sofia Richie Rocks Neon Green Bikini With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted soaking up some sun together in Santa Barbara, California this week. The pair showed off their beach bodies as they spend some quality time together relaxing.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was seen flaunting her famous figure on the beach as she cozied up to Scott Disick, who went shirtless during the outing.

Sofia, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, was photographed by paparazzi wearing a skimpy lime green bikini. The bikini boasted straps that wrapped around Richie’s shoulders and back, and a pair of tiny bottoms.

Sofia’s ample cleavage was on full display in the teeny tiny bikini, which also showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. Richie had her brown hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head.

Richie also sported a no makeup look, which included a deep tan, bare face, and nude lips. Sofia also wrote a gold chain and pendant around her neck, and donned a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays.

She was seen lounging on a beach chair with a drink by her side, while her boyfriend, Scott, wore a pair of black board shorts and a watch.

Later, after she was done soaking up some sun, Sofia Richie was spotted walking barefoot on the beach wearing a skin-tight, yellow dress as she carried her white, strappy sandals in her hands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia has gotten very close with Scott Disick’s former girlfriend, and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian. Sources now reveal that Richie has been scrambling in hopes of finding Kourtney the perfect birthday gift to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family. At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Kourtney is expected to have a big bash to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, by following them on Instagram and watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night.