Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Ignores Victoria’s Wishes

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy ignores Victoria’s desire to take things slow as they continue testing the waters to see if they may be able to have a second chance.

Despite Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) initial irritation that Billy followed her to Las Vegas, things ended on a high note, and they kissed again, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Throughout everything, though, Victoria continued reminding her ex-husband that she wants to take things slow. After all, she’s just dealt with a horrific year, and she needs some time to sort through her emotions and issues after suffering J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) abuse.

New Y&R head writer Josh Griffin recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Billy sets up a romantic candlelit, flower-laden oasis at Victoria’s house to surprise her when she comes home.

According to Griffin, “Victoria is flattered that Billy pulled out all the stops to impress her and make sure the night goes smoothly. The evening is a perfect reminder for Victoria of all the things about Billy that initially attracted her to him.”

They have a lovely evening together, and things seem to be progressing nicely between Victoria and Billy.

Today on #YR, sparks fly between Billy and Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KtSzTPPGJH pic.twitter.com/LoBRrRTFYj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 8, 2019

However, Billy decides that he’s not going to do things the way Victoria asked him to do things. According to Griffin, “Billy feels his relationship with Victoria is back on track. Although he and Victoria discussed taking things slow, he feels he needs to follow his heart and not waste any more time.”

That’s when Billy stuns Victoria by impulsively asking her to marry him. Not at all surprisingly, she’s pretty taken aback by his proposal. It is nothing that she asked for when she continually told him that she wants and needs to take things slowly between them. Victoria is already suffering PTSD, and a few days of relaxation, partying, and gambling in Vegas isn’t going to cure that for her suddenly. She has complex emotions and abuse to work through and overcome. Plus, it hasn’t been all that long since Billy went to rehab for his gambling addiction.

The smart path is to take things one day at a time like Victoria repeatedly requested Billy do for her. There’s a possibility that Billy manages to dump cold water on the growing flame between himself and Victoria by rushing in too quickly. Of course, there’s also Victor’s (Eric Braeden) mystery man Spider who could end up causing issues too.