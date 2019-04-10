Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Tight Black Swimsuit, Flaunts Her Assets At 53-Years-Old

While Elizabeth Hurley may have applied the brakes to her acting career, that hasn’t stopped the English beauty from keeping herself busy. The star of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled has been running her own eponymous beachwear line, and when she’s not busying herself in the world of fashion — or making guest appearances on the small screen — she can often be found posting on social media.

Over the past several years, Hurley has racked up a rather sizable following on Instagram, and her followers can’t get enough of her sultry snapshots and pics, which show off the actress’ age-defying beauty. Even in her later years — Hurley is currently 53-years-old — Elizabeth has kept a remarkably trim and taut figure, and her latest photo showcases her curves and toned body, leaving little to the imagination of her fans.

In this particular photo, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen posing in front of a pristine pool, with the sunlight cascading down half of her body. In fact, this new post is reminiscent of one Hurley posted a couple of weeks back. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth has been vacationing abroad and recently posted a picture from India. Said photo is a tad more colorful and vivid than her latest, and it also features Hurley posing in front of a pool as she rocks some rather tight swimwear.

In this latest photo, Hurley is sporting a swimsuit from her own collection, dubbed the “Meena One Piece.” The outfit, which retails for nearly $200, features a few cutouts to show off one’s body.

“Channel your inner siren and slink around in our sultry black Meena One Piece,” the description for the swimsuit reads, per Hurley’s website. “The cut outs are craftily placed to cover your stomach but still look incredibly sexy and on trend.”

This sizzling snapshot was taken at Ananda In The Himalayas, a “multi award winning luxury destination spa & wellness retreat,” per the spa’s Instagram profile. Unsurprisingly, Hurley’s latest post has proved popular with her 1.2 million followers. Despite only being live for a little more than an hour, the photo has already racked up over 15,000 likes, with over 300 comments to boot.

“Your [sic] beautiful. I couldn’t figure out why your [sic] always in a bathing suit,” one fan commented, confessing that they just realized that Elizabeth tends to model her own swimsuit line. “How are you so perfect,” another wrote.

Regardless of what she wears, it seems Elizabeth Hurley’s fans will continue to be stunned by how gracefully she’s aged.