Kim Kardashian Facing Backlash After She Announces Plans To Become A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian recently revealed to Vogue that she plans to become a lawyer, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and some fans aren’t having it. They’re taking to social media to call the reality star out for her ambitions.

Kim has been public about her desire to help drive prison reform in the United States, and she told the magazine that her passion and sparked a desire to become a lawyer. She said that she wants to try to pass the bar exam in California. She said that watching the process of clemency made her want to fight for people who deserved a second chance. She said that she wants to help fix the system and part of that process is learning more about the system.

But some people think that Kim should stick to what she knows.

“Why make a mockery of the hard work, diligence, respectability and INTELLIGENCE it takes to be a lawyer? You can have ambition, but not too much. Please stay in your lane,” one person said, according to Radar Online.

One Twitter user pointed out that Kim has no higher education.

“An attorney with no college or law degree?” another questioned.

“This is the Legally Blonde reboot nobody asked for,” another said on Twitter.

The state of California allows people to take the bar after completing an apprenticeship alongside a lawyer, so Kim doesn’t have to attend college in order to turn her dream into a reality. Kim says she will work with a San Francisco law firm and plans to take the bar in 2022. This process is sometimes referred to as taking the “baby bar.”

Kim Kardashian Just Announced That She's Completely Changing Her Career Path https://t.co/DFv8OdBcOm pic.twitter.com/9rH3YN1ycl — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 10, 2019

Kim opened up about what topics she is most excited about and which she struggles with, according to Us Weekly. She said that torts are the most confusing issue for her and contracts is the topic that she finds to be the least interesting. She said that criminal law is the easiest for her of all the first year topics. She says that she took a test on the topic and aced it with no trouble at all.

Kim’s father, who died in 2003, was a lawyer. He was most famous for his work on the O.J. Simpson trial. Kim says that she used to sneak through her father’s office to take a look at his work, so her passion for law developed at a young age. She said she was most interested in the forensics topics in his office.