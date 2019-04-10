Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Sam Faces Questions, Jason Reassures, And Michael Reaches Out

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday signal that things will be chaotic throughout Port Charles. Jason managed to whisk away a drugged Kristina, but Harmony was able to alert Shiloh to Krissy’s disappearance before too much time had passed. Now, questions will be raised and things will get intense.

The sneak peek at the end of Wednesday’s show suggests that Kristina will regain consciousness before long. It appears that she’ll remain with Jason and be pretty confused about where she is and what went down. He’ll try to explain things, but General Hospital spoilers tease that he’ll have to tread carefully here.

Sonny admitted to Alexis that he was already working on having Jason get Kristina out of the Dawn of Day house and Alexis was pretty frazzled by the news. She had been advised by Neil to just be supportive of Krissy while planting seeds of doubts and now she faces pushback from her daughter and could even face trouble in regard to her law license for knowing about this plan.

SheKnows Soaps details that Alexis will play dumb, seemingly trying to play this off to everybody else that she didn’t know what Sonny was doing. It looks like quite a few people will be scrambling, as Molly will be confronting Sam.

. ⁦@MauriceBenard⁩ and me after having our yodeling duet of “I Got You (outta jail) Babe” cut from the #GH #nursesball this year. pic.twitter.com/n1MZZzxBx6 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 9, 2019

The sneak peek shows that Sam will be standing with Shiloh as Molly asks if her sister has lost her mind. Given that combination of characters, some might speculate that Sam manages to maintain her cover that she’s all-in with Shiloh and DOD. Shiloh must track Sam down quickly to try to figure out where Kristina is and if Sam continues to make it seem as if she’s taking Shiloh’s side, it would explain Molly’s frustration.

Thursday’s episode will also have Michael reaching out to Chase and Willow. Viewers watched as Chase and Willow shared some intimate, sweet, and romantic moments, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Michael will interrupt their rosy aftermath and beg for help.

Shiloh and Harmony are finalizing the plans for Kristina's DOD ritual, West Coast. But what happens after? An all-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3wy9jAwsBv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2019

It seems that Michael will ask for more from Willow specifically, and it may be that he wants Willow to talk directly to Kristina. Michael will explain that he thinks Krissy needs to know the truth, and Willow is the only one who can give Kristina an insider’s view of the bad that can come from being in DOD.

Will Kristina’s loved ones be successful in keeping her away from Shiloh, Dawn of Day, and the danger they believe she would face there? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is more on the way with Shiloh and DOD, but everybody will have to tune in to see what the future holds specifically for Kristina.