Model Hannah Palmer Ditches Bottoms For Risque New Photo On Instagram

Hannah Palmer shared a new, risque photo on Instagram today. It showed her sitting at the edge of her bed, and ditched bottoms and wore just a leather jacket. The photo was of her reflection in the mirror. Palmer looked over her shoulder at the camera, and placed her hands in her jacket pockets. She also arched her back to accentuate her curves, and her hair was down with a heavy left part.

In addition, Palmer shared several Stories. One was a repost of her friend, Bri Teresi. The photo showed Bri model wearing a floral bra and lacy bottoms. Another was a photo of herself posing in chair for KO Watches. Hannah wore a white, strapless dress with white sneakers.

The watch brand offers both men’s and women’s watches. One of their newer collections is the Neon Retro Collection, featuring brightly colored watches. It comes in colors like neon green, orange and pink. These cost $195.00.

On the other hand, women’s KO Watches generally cost between $250 to $300. Some of these designs are brightly patterned, while others feature subdued colors. They’re highly recognizable thanks to their roman numeral faces and the “KO” branding at the top.

KO also partners with many social media influencers and models to bring attention to their watches. In addition to Palmer, they work with people like Katy Jo, Arielle Spring and Kyra Green.

Plus, Hannah’s keeping it real on her Twitter. While most of her posts are reposts from others’ pages, she’ll sometimes share photos too. One such instance was in late February, when Palmer posed at a diner in a hot pink dress. Behind her was a red counter and a neon sign that read, “Sodas / Malts / Shakes.”

Palmer also retweeted another Twitter users’ message about being open minded several months ago.

“please stop holding onto your opinions so tightly. if you constantly analyze life from your own perspective nothing will ever make sense. a change of opinion is a beautiful thing. it signifies growth and maturity. it doesn’t make you wrong, you’re just seeing things differently.”

And that’s not to mention that she works as an ambassador to Fashion Nova too. The brand offers a wide range of clothing, and employs celebrities and influencers to promote their products. Many of the Fashion Nova pieces are very risque, but they also offer more humble pieces too. Most of all, their clothing line is fairly affordable for most people.