Here’s Everything Kim Kardashian Wore For Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian shared photos on Wednesday from her May 2019 cover shoot for Vogue.
The reality star, 38, shared on her Instagram page that the cover was her first solo one for the American publication. The Inquisitr previously shared that Kardashian discussed a plethora of topics with Vogue, including her plans to become a lawyer, her husband’s battle with his mental health and her own style choices. The shoot was photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Toone Goodman and the cover image has the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captured soaking wet while staring straight at the camera. Vogue reports that each look for the shoot was pulled from couture designers to further illustrate Kardashian’s story.
In the beauty mogul’s cover image, she is donning a brown, Chanel tank top that hugged her curves, paired with a necklace from Irene Neuwirth. The star also donned a black, Valentino dress with a plunging neckline. The black-and-white image was taken at her and West’s LA home as Kardashian stands in a master-suite shower. In another image, the Kim and Kourtney Take New York poses and captures what Vogue refers to as a “calm and centered quality” as she wears a tan Brandon Maxwell dress. The mother of three also has a snap with her, North West,5, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1 playing in the kitchen as she wears a tight, orange Rosetta Getty slip dress paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes. Later, in a Moeva swimsuit, Kardashian is coming down a white staircase with her hair still wet and Philip Lim sandals. In a more bold look, the businesswoman is rocking a burgundy Alejandra Alonso Rojas dress with a gold Tiffany necklace.
Kardashian’s style choices are something she credits to her husband, Kanye. She told Vogue that the rapper’s taste in fashion is something she admired and followed early into their relationship, which began in 2012.
“I’ve always admired how he’s marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks—he thinks ahead,” she said, crediting him as her “go-to stylist.”
View this post on Instagram
@KimKardashian is used to being underestimated. If the media mogul/beauty entrepreneur/soon-to-be mother of four’s next act—studying law—seems unlikely, perhaps it shouldn’t. "This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it," says @CNN commentator and activist @vanjones68. Jones brings up the Elle Woods character from @legallyblondemovies as perhaps the only archetype we have in the culture through which to understand such an unlikely turn of events. “But she’s so much deeper than that,” he says, “because the gravity of the issues she’s taking on is so tragic and all-pervasive. I think she’s going to be a singular person in American life.” In many demonstrable ways—for better or worse—@KimKardashian already is. But if she were to pass the bar, it would be the most surprising rebranding since @Barbie got woke, a case to be studied at @harvardhbs for years to come. (Indeed, she has been invited to speak at Harvard later this year “on branding and media.”) “I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me,” @KimKardashian says. Tap the link in our bio to read the full May cover story. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, written by @jonathanvanmeter, Vogue, May 2019.
In her Instagram post, the KKW Beauty creator reflects on how having a solo cover for American Vogue has always been a passion of hers. Kardashian also said it was something she knew would happen as she advanced through her career.
“I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine, she wrote on Instagram. “I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine.”