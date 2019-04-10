Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Looking At Jail Time, Feds Want To ‘Make An Example’ Of Them

Despite their celebrity status, it doesn’t look like actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will be getting off scot-free, Peoplereports. For those who aren’t aware, Huffman, Loughlin, and dozens of other parents across the U.S. were indicted and charged as part of a high-profile college admissions scandal.

Last month, federal prosecutors announced that they had charged 50 people in the aforementioned cheating scandal. A handful of high-profile and celebrity parents have been accused of paying large sums of money in order to grease the wheels and have their children accepted into elite colleges by doctoring standardized test scores, bribing college officials, and falsifying athletic and academic records.

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on both Full House and Netflix’s Fuller House, has been charged — alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli — for allegedly paying half a million dollars in order to get both of her daughters into the University of Southern California. Louglin’s children, Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella Giannulli, 20, attended USC, though they have both stopped attending classes since news of the scandal broke out.

Lori and Mossimo’s $500,000 payment went towards falsifying athletic records, in an attempt to have Olivia and Bella designated as potential athlete recruits for USC’s rowing team. It’s worth noting that neither of Lori’s daughters has ever rowed professionally or for any school.

Felicity Huffman, on the other hand, allegedly paid $15,000 in order to have her daughter’s SAT scores doctored. The actress has already agreed to plead guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, though her punishment has yet to be revealed.

That being said, it doesn’t look like either Huffman or Loughlin are in for an easy time. Speaking to People, an anonymous source has detailed that federal prosecutors are gunning for both actresses.

“They want to send a clear message, and that message includes jail time,” the insider says. “Prosecutors know this is a high profile case and they want to make an example of the defendants.”

“[The prosecutors] are saying that the only way anyone’s going to escape jail time is if they go to trial and are found not guilty. But they’re saying the they have such meticulous evidence that it would be foolish to take that risk.”

While Huffman is planning to plead guilty, Loughlin has remained mum on her charges. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse earlier this week — Lori, along with a dozen other parents, was indicted on an additional charge of money laundering. As a result, they could face up to 20 years in prison.