‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premiere Date Revealed, Teasers Hint At Wild Season 6 Ahead

Next up on ABC for The Bachelor franchise is Season 15 of The Bachelorette featuring Hannah Brown, but Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is coming right after that. The network just revealed the premiere date for the new run and a few other teasers have been swirling around suggesting that it’s going to be a wild ride.

Hannah’s Bachelorette season premieres on Monday, May 13, a little earlier than is usually the case. As a result, it looks like Bachelor in Paradise debuts a bit earlier than is typical too. According to TVLine, Season 6 will air its first episode on Monday, July 29.

Filming typically doesn’t start until June, so the official cast will not be pinned down for a little while yet. In all likelihood, the majority of the participants will be from Hannah’s upcoming Bachelorette season and Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. In a recent tweet, show creator Mike Fleiss teased that the cast is going to be incredible and he has also hinted that there is big news about the show on the horizon.

Both Hannah Godwin and Blake Horstmann have essentially confirmed they will be doing Bachelor in Paradise and plenty of fans are rooting for these two to end up together. As The Inquisitr previously noted, it also seems virtually guaranteed that Demi Burnett will be a part of the cast, as well as Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

It looks like numerous fans are vocal in saying they are anxious to see Wells Adams back as the bartender. In terms of other Paradise contestants, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking to see ladies like Tayshia Adams, Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, Onyeka Ehie, Catherine Agro, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar there too.

There will surely be some franchise veterans added to the mix, although fans can probably expect to see the cast made up primarily of women from Underwood’s group and guys from Brown’s crew. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about the Season 6 cast will probably start to solidify throughout the month of May and spoiler king Reality Steve will be dishing out the goods as filming actually happens in Mexico early this summer.

The past few seasons of this spinoff have actually produced some long-lasting couples and fans will be anxious to see which contestants find love in Season 6. Will there be additional engagements and pairs who are destined to tie the knot and eventually have Bachelor babies? People shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to start getting some spoilers and it’s already shaping up to be quite the crazy run.