Billie Lee Sets The Record Straight, Does She Believe The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Transphobic?

Billie Lee has another word for her co-stars.

The Vanderpump Rules cast spoke out about Billie Lee’s reaction to being left out of a girls night at SUR Restaurant during a recent taping of the After Show.

Following a ton of controversy surrounding Billie’s decision to “like” posts shared by Twitter users who suggested the women of the show ere “transphobic,” Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright sat down to discuss the issue as Billie defended herself during a separate taping.

“When [Billie] pulled the victim card with Katie, I wan’t having that because I knew, you know, to throw that card out there wasn’t fair. I know these girls. I know how inclusive they are and also, we know how potentially catastrophic that can be on social media,” Lisa said.

“Yeah,” Brittany agreed.

According to Katie, who was in charge of the Girls Night In party at SUR Restaurant, Billie’s Twitter comments to her “felt dirty.” However, according to Billie, she doesn’t actually believe Katie, or any other member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, is transphobic. Instead, she said during her After Show taping that the ladies are “self-involved” and “not aware.”

Billie also said that while she’s been accused of suggesting her co-stars are transphobic, she never actually said that word herself.

Billie went on to say that she was disappointed that her Vanderpump Rules cast members didn’t think about how she would feel about being left out of the girls event at SUR Restaurant and didn’t bother to ask.

“They immediately became the victim and then threw a word out there that I never once spoke,” she explained.

As for her decision to like “a bunch of comments” slamming her co-stars, many of which suggested they were transphobic, Billie said on the After Show that she was simply acknowledging and supporting the people who were suffering along with her, not accusing anyone of being transphobic.

Billie then said that after seeing her Twitter “likes,” every one of the girls “became the victim.”

When the After Show flipped back to Lisa, Brittany, and Katie, Katie was seen telling the hosts that when someone “displays that kind of behavior” to her, she stays far away from them.

Billie, who works as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, joined the Vanderpump Rules cast during Session 6 in a part-time role.

To see more of Lee and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.