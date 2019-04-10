Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Satin Dress, Skimpy Black Bra For Latest Instagram Snaps

Emily Ratajkowski has been heating up Instagram lately with her posts to the social media platform, and the latest addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The model recently shared a series of three sexy snaps to her page that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The 27-year-old’s latest update was shared on April 10 and was in celebration of the birthday of photographer Emanuele D’Angelo, who was behind the lens for the trio of steamy shots.

First up in the series was a stunning photo of Emily posing with her back to the camera, her front side being put on display through the reflection of a large circular mirror that hung on the wall in front of her. The I Feel Pretty actress rocked a slinky yellow satin dress that featured a delicate pink lace detail in the back, while the front was designed with a plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to the star’s 22.3 million followers. The stunner wore her brown locks in a loose braid that she held in her hand over her shoulder, so not to cover up the voluptuous display she was giving for the snap.

Emily exposed even more skin in the second photo of her post, which was shot in black and white and captured her flaunting her flawless physique. The bombshell put on a seriously busty display in a tiny black bralette, while also revealing her flat midsection and washboard abs. The model paired her barely-there top with a baggy set of Adidas sweatpants, which sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and allowed for her matching black panties to peak out above their drawstring waistband.

The third snap saw the babe being a little bit more reserved with her ensemble but was equally as stunning, nonetheless. Emily rocked a bright red tube top that perfectly hugged her curves as she sat in a bright green chair on an airplane, staring down the camera with a sultry look. The model sported a gold necklace and hoop earrings and wore her brown tresses in a sleek bun behind her to let her beauty and glamorous makeup look shine in the jaw-dropping photo.

Emily’s millions of followers were quick to show their love for the latest upload to her feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 400,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the social media sensation with compliments on her gorgeous looks.

The post follows up a collection of shots from the model’s designer pal Marc Jacob’s wedding to Char Defrancesco this past weekend, in which the stunner wowed in yellow yet again. Emily rocked a plunging satin gown for the nuptials that highlighted her perfect physique and drove her fans wild.