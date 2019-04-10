Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West’s Battle With Bipolar Disorder: ‘It Is An Emotional Process’

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her husband Kanye West’s battle with mental health.
E! News reports that the Graduation rapper confirmed on his eighth studio album, Ye, that he has bipolar disorder. In his song, “Yikes,” West refers to his diagnosis as his “superpower” and states he doesn’t want his audience to feel as if he has a disability. Kardashian, who has historically been mum on the matter, took her cover story for Vogue’s May 2019 issue to discuss the effects West’s diagnosis has had on their family. The beauty mogul says of West’s disorders that, “It is an emotional process.” Kardashian also said that while everything is “really calm” for the couple now, she can sense when the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s episodes will come again.
The pair began dating in 2012 and were married in Paris in 2014. They currently have three children- North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago,1 and are expecting their fourth child. Since the famous couple got together, the KKW Beauty creator said that she often gets criticized for West’s public rants and antics. She told Vogue that the negative comments she’s sees online has a major effect on her because they don’t understand why West’s behavior is what it is.
“I think some of the hurtful things that I read online …What is she doing? She’s not stopping him…Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband,” Kim explained,” per E! I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong.”
Kardashian also said that she always makes sure to keep her husband calm when he is having an episode. She also explains that the “Stronger” artist doesn’t currently take medication to treat his bipolar disorder, as it doesn’t help him when he has to travel or go on tour.
@KimKardashian is used to being underestimated. If the media mogul/beauty entrepreneur/soon-to-be mother of four’s next act—studying law—seems unlikely, perhaps it shouldn’t. "This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it," says @CNN commentator and activist @vanjones68. Jones brings up the Elle Woods character from @legallyblondemovies as perhaps the only archetype we have in the culture through which to understand such an unlikely turn of events. “But she’s so much deeper than that,” he says, “because the gravity of the issues she’s taking on is so tragic and all-pervasive. I think she’s going to be a singular person in American life.” In many demonstrable ways—for better or worse—@KimKardashian already is. But if she were to pass the bar, it would be the most surprising rebranding since @Barbie got woke, a case to be studied at @harvardhbs for years to come. (Indeed, she has been invited to speak at Harvard later this year “on branding and media.”) “I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me,” @KimKardashian says. Tap the link in our bio to read the full May cover story. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, written by @jonathanvanmeter, Vogue, May 2019.
E! reports that the Kim and Kourtney Take Miami alum also credited her husband for her change in style choices. She said West’s eye for fashion is something she admires, and that she wasn’t offended when the fashion designer offered to give her a makeover. West was even seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians organizing Kardashian’s closet early in their relationship.
“I saw what a response I got—he was right. He’s been my go-to stylist ever since,” she shared. “I’ve always admired how he’s marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks—he thinks ahead.”
The Vogue cover, which hits newsstands on April 23, is Kardashian’s second cover with the American publication. The businesswoman appeared with West on the cover for the first time in 2014.
I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine. I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine. Thank you to the incredible Anna Wintour for your support as always, it means the world to me. @Tonnegood, @Mikaeljansson and the glam team were an absolute dream to work with. I’m so incredibly grateful to writer @Jonathanvanmeter for illustrating a glimpse into my life in a way that I don’t think has ever been done – from juggling family, my businesses and pursuing a law degree with such care and seriousness. Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be “more realistic.” #dreamsdocometrue #speakitintoexistence #voguemagazine Photographer: Mikael Jansson @mikaeljansson Stylist: Tonne Goodman @tonnegood Makeup: Hannah Murray @hannah_murray1 Hair headpieces: Shay Ashual @shayashual Cover Look: Chanel top @chanelofficial; Irene Neuwirth necklace @ireneneuwirth. Vogue Team @sergiokletnoy & @jilldemling