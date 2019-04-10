Watch AFC Ajax Vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Quarterfinal Online

Cristiano Ronaldo is slated to return for Juventus as they travel to the Netherlands to take on this year's UEFA Champions League Cinderella team, AFC Ajax.

Cristiano Ronaldo is slated to return to the Juventus lineup for the first time since his hat trick against Atlético Madrid on March 12 propelled Juventus to a miracle second-leg comeback after falling behind 2-0 at home in the first leg of their Round of 16 knockout tie, as Sky Sports reported. But Juventus, who signed Ronaldo in a massive transfer deal over the 2018 summer specifically to bring them their first Champions League trophy since 1996, will face another miracle team, AFC Ajax, in the quarterfinal. The Dutch team shocked defending Champions Real Madrid — Ronaldo’s previous club — in the Round of 16 to advance and, they hope, to engineer another huge upset, starting with the match that will live stream from Amsterdam.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday's AFC Ajax vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League quarterfinal leg-one showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruijff Arena, formerly known as Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 10. That start time will be the same in Italy, which lies in the same time zone.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the de Godenzonen vs. La Vecchia Signora match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, April 11.

“For a country like the Netherlands, it’s really difficult to get to this stage,” Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag said, as quoted by the BBC. “Financially, the circumstances have really changed in recent years.”

Indeed, Ajax has by far the lowest budget of any of the final eight teams in this year’s Champions League. But ten Hag said that the presence of Ajax among the more powerful clubs is “good for the Champions League,” according to The Guardian.

Juventus and Ajax have squared off in the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup, nine times, but not since 2004. But when Juventus won its only Champions League-era European title back in 1996, they faced Ajax in the final, winning in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag hopes to continue his team’s improbable run in the Champions League. Lars Baron / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will stream the Champions League first-leg knockout clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. A lengthy list of live stream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.