‘Bachelorette’ Reunion Teasers: ABC Special Made Chris Harrison ‘More Sentimental & Emotional’ Than Expected

ABC recently brought most of their former Bachelorette stars together for an epic reunion and some new details about the upcoming special are now emerging. Host Chris Harrison teases that filming the gathering prompted some big emotions from him and fans will not want to miss the airing of this special.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, this fun special was filmed recently and will air the week before Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season debuts. Hannah will head the 15th season of The Bachelor spinoff show and it seems that prompted ABC to put together an anniversary celebration.

Harrison shared a gorgeous shot from the reunion via Instagram that showed him standing at the infamous mansion with a dozen of the franchise’s former leads. Hannah wasn’t there by the looks of things, but everybody else was there except for Meredith Phillips and Jen Schefft Waterman.

Entertainment Weekly was able to join in on the fun as the reunion special was filmed and Harrison teased that viewers will get to know each of these former Bachelorette stars in new ways. Chris admitted that filming this prompted more emotional and sentimental feelings than he anticipated and he can’t wait for fans to check it out.

As EW chatted with the women during the reunion, some of them shared some great tidbits from their experiences. DeAnna Pappas Stagliano noted that she had felt pressured to announce a wedding date during her After the Final Rose. She admitted, though, that she thought she was very much in love at that point and got caught up in the dream. Her engagement to Jesse Csincsak ended a few months later.

Jillian Harris of Season 5 quipped about setting her room on fire accidentally one night after falling asleep with candles lit and she admitted that things never really got better with her pick, Ed Swiderski, after that failed moment of intimacy in their Fantasty Suite.

Season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky admits she frequently cried before dates because she felt she had to kiss guys she knew she wasn’t into. Ali also now says she wishes she hadn’t paid much attention to the guy she liked the most right away.

JoJo Fletcher revealed one key moment from her season which came the first night. The Season 12 star says she threw up in the stairwell that initial night of filming because she was so worn out.

People also got in on the fun and Becca Kufrin told them that one of the best things she got from doing the show was the support and love she and fiance Garrett Yrigoyen get from the fans. Fedotowsky noted that they are all friendly with one another, despite some age differences, and she thinks it’s cool that they’re essentially like sisters.

The Bachelorette ladies now have 18 babies among them. Emily Maynard says she doesn’t think she’d have been prepared to meet and marry her now-husband, Tyler Johnson, without the experience she had.

It looks like this will be a fun special that both old and new Bachelorette fans will really enjoy. All of the fun plays out on Monday, May 6 and the reunion event will surely lay the groundwork for a great season with Season 15 star Hannah Brown.