Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Meets David, Hope & Rafe Fall Apart

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 11, 2019 reveals that there will be a ton of drama in Salem as the week winds down.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) meet his nephew, David. The baby boy is revealed to be the secret son of Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). However, Jordan is in no position to care for her son after she has been struggling with mental illness.

As many fans will remember, Jordan returned to Salem and kidnapped Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) as well as Chad and Abigail’s baby girl, Charlotte. Jordan had hoped to frame her brother, Ben, for the kidnappings, and eventually for Ciara’s murder.

Jordan believed that Ben should have never been released from the mental facility that he had been held at following his murders. She wanted to frame him in order to get him off of the streets so that he wouldn’t hurt anyone else.

However, the plan backfired on Jordan, who ended up in the hospital herself. She later told Rafe that she had a son, and he headed to California to retrieve the little boy, bringing him back to Salem. Jordan then asked Rafe to care for her son, but Ben may have another idea about who should be raising his sister’s child, and a custody battle could in the cards between Ben and Rafe.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see Rafe realize that he’ll likely have to care for baby David in a long-term capacity. However, his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) likely won’t be on board with the idea of raising the baby of Rafe’s former girlfriend. Hope and Rafe have been having a lot of marital problems, and with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) whispering in Hope’s ear that she should leave Rafe and be with him, the relationship could be seriously doomed.

In the latest #DAYS, Ted declares his love for Hope!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Ky9E4R7kq1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 9, 2019

The battle over the baby will be a huge turning point for Hope and Rafe, and could also be the end of their marriage. Hope has seemingly been on the fence about her marriage anyway, but when Rafe chooses another person over her yet again, namely an ex, she’ll be ready to run away from the relationship that simply isn’t working for her any longer. She’ll likely head right into Ted’s arms, and he’ll be waiting just like he promised her he would be.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.