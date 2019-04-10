Texas Lawmakers Push Bill To Make Abortions Punishable By Death

As conservative lawmakers across the country push for stricter abortion laws, Texas has entered the fray with its own legislation, which could change the political landscape should it make its way through the state’s House of Representatives and Senate.

Per a previous report by The Inquisitr, a handful of states have introduced legislation that has made it more difficult for women to obtain an abortion. Both Tennessee and Georgia passed their own “fetal heartbeat bill,” which prevents pregnant mothers from obtaining an abortion if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. It’s worth noting that fetal heartbeats can be detected approximately six weeks after conception, and most women don’t realize they are pregnant for roughly the same amount of time. As a result, some have criticized these “fetal heartbeat bills,” which effectively prevent most women from having an abortion.

An entirely different piece of legislation was introduced in Florida, which would prevent minors from seeking abortions without the consent of a parent or legal guardian. This would make it impossible for some to protect their privacy, including those who have been a victim of coercion, assault, or deception.

As reported by The Hill, a Republican congressman has introduced a new bill that would criminalize abortion, paving the way for women to be found guilty of homicide, and in turn, sentenced to death.

Republican state Rep. Tony Tinderholt has introduced House Bill 896, which would classify abortion as a form of homicide. As noted by Heavy, Texas already has signed into law a bill that punishes physicians who don’t try and save fetuses after an attempted abortion. While Democrats control the House of Representatives — meaning that it would be difficult for this newly-introduced legislation to pass — it is worth noting that the bill has already earned a hearing.

Speaking to the Texas Observer a few years back, Rep. Tinderholt weighed in with his thoughts on abortion.

“Right now, it’s real easy,” Tinderholt told the newspaper in 2017. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”

In a hearing held earlier this week, Tinderholt argued that his proposed legislation is not meant to specifically target women, but rather, he’s looking at “equalizing the law.”

“I think it’s important to remember that if a drunk driver kills a pregnant woman, they get charged twice. If you murder a pregnant woman, you get charged twice.”