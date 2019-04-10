Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Stuns In Black Bikini During Hawaiian Holiday

Though Hailie Mathers might have returned home to Detroit, her thoughts are still on last week’s Hawaiian vacation. On her Instagram, which boasts over 1.5 million followers, she admitted that her nostalgia was prompting her to share some more snaps of her holiday.

“Even though it was back to reality this week, I’ve been trying to live through my Hawaii pictures- I posted some ‘throwbacks’ from my trip in my story!”

In her story, Mathers, who goes by Hailie Scott in her social media profiles, posted several pictures, starting with a snap of the iconic Diamond Head rock on Waikiki beach.

She then followed with snaps of drinking by the ocean, hiking by waterfalls, whale watching, and a sultry shot of herself in a snakeskin printed bralette.

Her boyfriend of three years, Evan McClintock, also featured in the story. In one post, Hailie had two pictures on Shipwreck Beach. Though she posed solo against the rocks in one pic, the second featured her sitting and laughing on his lap. Another part of the story showed two sweet snaps of the pair taking a romantic walk along the beach.

Mathers had also posted several shots to her Instagram during her vacation, including a couple of pictures where she stuns in a black bikini.

The Instagram influencer showed off her sense of humor in the caption, in which she apologized to the band TLC that she’d “been chasing waterfalls.” The caption is a reference to the famous ’90s anthem “Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls.”

Remaining cheeky, Hailie posted a second picture of the black swim suit after learning of the cold temperatures back home.

The snap won high praise, with one Twitter user calling her pic “beauty and the beach.”

“Hailie, stop it! Lol you’re killing us,” joked another.

Mathers is no stranger to the cold as a Detroit native. She recently graduated from Michigan State University in June with a degree in Psychology. The beauty can also boast that she made it onto the Dean’s List, per The Daily Mail.

In addition to sunning at the beach, Mathers was also sure to exercise during her time off, taking a snap of herself in white yoga attire when at the beach.

New York Times bestselling author R.M. Drake chimed in at this picture, writing “love it!!!!” with three emoji hearts.

Since the recent graduate has come home from her Hawaiian holiday, she has seemed to take it easy, with a couple of pics at cute cafés.

Another picture from the weekend showed her indulging in some java and an acai bowl, as she asked followers about their weekend plans.