Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Reaching Self-Acceptance: ‘I’m Not There Yet, But It’s My Goal’

Just like many women, Savannah Guthrie struggles sometimes with her body image. While she has not quite learned to accept herself yet, she knows she is on her way. The Today anchor is featured in Health‘s May issue, and in a recent interview with the publication she opened up about loving herself and staying healthy for health’s sake. Guthrie admitted that she is motivated to stay positive about her body as an example to her 4-year-old daughter, Vale.

The 47-year-old television personality admitted that she doesn’t exercise every day because she “feels like her body can no longer hack it.” But, when she does squeeze a workout into her busy schedule, it’s only because she knows it is good for her mind and body.

“I’m not really berating myself into having some perfect figure because, frankly, I know it’s unattainable for me,” Guthrie said.

The mother of two then opened up about achieving self-acceptance, which is something that has been a “lifelong struggle.”

“I’ve never once felt good about how I looked on the outside,” she continued. “I think all of us women spend so much time not feeling like we measure up. And what a waste of energy. I’m not there yet, but that’s my goal.”

Guthrie also noted that she doesn’t want to pass on that kind of negativity to Vale.

“It holds us back from joy. We should be happy and proud of our bodies, and proud to be 47 years old and still kickin’,” the newswoman said, joking that she “never looked good in a bikini” anyway, so she never really missed out on anything.

In addition to discussing her journey to loving herself, Guthrie also spoke about her “medical miracle” of a son, Charley, 2. After several attempts, she and her husband Michael Feldman successfully underwent an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to give Vale a little brother, E! News reported.

Guthrie’s miracle did lead her to think about the many other women who struggle with having children, though.

“I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering, ‘When’s it gonna be my turn?’ I know. And I understand,'” she said.

As Today‘s morning news anchor, Guthrie values being able to come home from work midday and spend as much time as possible with Vale and Charley, according to People. She loves to pick them up from daycare, nap with them, eat lunch with them, and put them to bed each night. Even when her life gets hectic, Guthrie remembers how “blessed” she is to be living the dream she’s always had.