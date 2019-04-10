Kim Kardashian Appears Soaking Wet In See-Through Top In Sexy New ‘Vogue’ Spread

Another day, another magazine spread for Kim Kardashian.

The mother of three appears on the May cover of Vogue and in her photo shoot for the publication, Kim looks incredibly sexy in a number of shots. In the first photo of several, a soaking wet Kardashian stands in front of the camera with a slight grin on her face.

Kim’s hair all the way down to her navel is soaking wet and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks absolutely stunning in a soaked and see-through brown Chanel top. Underneath, Kardashian wears a bra that matches the see through top but in the photo, the wet shirt clings to her stomach, showing off her taut abs.

To complete the sexy look, Kardashian wears a silver-chained necklace and appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the shot. In another shot from the spread, Kim rocks a body-hugging cream colored Brandon Maxwell dress that shows off her amazing hourglass figure. She leans against a big stone structure with her hands over her head and wears her dark locks down and slightly curled.

And then there’s another shot from the spread that is a family affair with Kim and her three kids. Once again, Kardashian turns heads in a silky orange dress that hugs her in all of the right places. She wears her hair down and slightly curled and looks into the camera with a serious face.

In the photo, North, Saint, and Chicago are all in the kitchen with their mom with Chicago and Saint in mini-vehicles and North sitting on the countertop with her little Pomeranian pup on her lap. The photo gives a little glimpse into life as a mom with toys spread out all over the kitchen and Spongebob playing on the TV in the background.

And to go along with the sexy series of photos, Kardashian also sat down for an interview with the magazine where she answered some personal questions. The reality star says that now, she doesn’t really listen to the haters and the negativity that sometimes comes along with her last name and she usually tries to prove people wrong.

“I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”

You can catch the whole entire interview in the May issue of Vogue.