Kim Kardashian Is Working To Become A Lawyer, Plans To Take The Bar Exam In 2022

From reality television star to beauty mogul to sunglasses designer, Kim Kardashian has excelled in the variety of roles she’s taken on throughout her illustrious career. Now, she is hard at work to add another addition to her resume — lawyer.

The 38-year-old revealed her career plans in a new interview for the May 2019 issue of Vogue, in which she also stars as the month’s cover model.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said of her decision to take on a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, which came after her work last year to free 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson from prison after she had been living behind bars for a nonviolent drug charge for over two decades.

Despite her success in petitioning President Donald Trump to grant Johnson’s clemency, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained she still felt out of touch with what was going on as she worked with the #cut50 co-founders — CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson — on prison reformation.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, ‘Oh s**t.’ I need to know more,” she said.

The star continued, explaining that while she was able to argue the humane side of the issue, she had attorneys along with her that were able to present factual evidence to enhance the case even further — something she realized she needed to know to help her become even more involved.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” she told the magazine.

Working with the law is something that runs through the beauty mogul’s blood — her father, the late Robert Kardashian, was one of the attorneys that took on the defense of O.J. Simpson during his 1994 murder trial. Kim recalled that her dad’s home office was his weekend workplace with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro, and that she would snoop through their work when she was younger.

And while there’s no doubt that part of Kim’s inspiration comes from her father, she is taking a slightly different approach to obtaining her law degree. California, Vogue noted, is one of four states that allow a different option to passing the bar known as “reading the law,” which includes holding an apprenticeship with a practicing attorney.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four has spent her first year studying three subjects: criminal law, contracts, and torts, which she explained was the “most confusing” to her. Criminal law, on the other hand, was “super easy.”

“Took my first test, I got a 100,” she impressively revealed. Her next step is to take the “baby bar” this summer, which will grant her permission to continue studying for the next three years pending her results. Ultimately, the star plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kim’s new adventure into studying law has the overwhelming support of her husband Kanye West, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters, as well as Van Jones, who gushed over her work with the Alice Johnson case.

"I watched Kim Kardashian unleash the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics.” – Van Jones on KKW speaking with Trump in the Oval Office https://t.co/DT6TkEwpLr — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 10, 2019

There will without a doubt be people that don’t exactly agree with her new career path, though Kim has no plans of entertaining their hateful comments.

“I don’t pay attention to that anymore,” she said. “I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a very different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”