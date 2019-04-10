‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Cait Fairbanks Sets The Record Straight On Reports Of Her Departure

Headlines proclaim that The Young and the Restless actress Cait Fairbanks is departing the show as Tessa Porter. However, Fairbanks took to her social media accounts to set the record straight.

According to a recent tweet from Fairbanks, the reports are “Just a rumor.”

While so many fans replied because they were thrilled to hear Fairbanks hadn’t been booted from the show, many people posted plenty of rude comments about the actress, which led her to decide something huge.

In a follow-up tweet, Fairbanks wrote, “Now! I will break from social media cause I’m deeply sensitive. Working on a thicker skin.”

One follower replied, “I’m so sorry you had to deal with this. We all adore you; take your time.”

Many people chimed in to let the soap star know that they appreciated her work and encouraged her to ignore all the haters sending out such awful comments online.

Over on her Instagram story yesterday, Fairbanks shared a clip of herself in a car with co-star Zack Tinker, who portrays Fen on Y&R. In the video, Tinker grooved along to some Top 40 music and commented on the awful traffic, and the actress laughed when he realized she had her camera on him.

Currently, on the show, Tessa is Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) girlfriend, and the two managed to work through some serious trust issues after a series of lies and deceit on the part of Tessa. They recently celebrated the good news that Christine (Lauralee Bell) dropped the charges against Tessa related to her blackmailing the Fab Four over J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Once everyone learned that J.T. is still alive, all the legal cases essentially fell apart. Of course, now that she doesn’t have that issue hanging over her head, Mariah helped Tessa start singing again, and she even vouched for her girlfriend with Devon (Bryton James).

Devon put his sister Ana (Loren Lott) on Tessa’s new song, and now Tessa may have a chance to begin her singing career after she derailed it when she stole Mariah’s journal and used the words Mariah had written to create a new hit song. That situation is one of many that led to problems with Mariah and Tessa’s relationship, which has managed to survive despite all the drama and near endings.

It looks like Fairbanks and Tessa will stay on the show for now, and reports of her departure are merely rumors in the midst of news of several actors and actresses leaving recently.