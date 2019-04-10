Emily Ratajkowski Dons Black Bra In Heidi Klum’s Woman Crush Wednesday Instagram Post

Powerhouses Heidi Klum and Emily Ratajkowski met together for the former’s Woman Crush Wednesday Instagram post. And it’s no wonder that the supermodel picked Emily for the occasion, as Ratajkowski looked as gorgeous as ever in a black bra from the Heidi Klum Intimates collection.

The photo shows Emrata facing the camera straight on in the Angel Kiss bra, along with matching bottoms that peeked through under a pair of sweatpants. The model was photographed standing in front of a couple of paintings, with a stack of books visible on her left. Emily had her hair down in a simple middle part for the black-and-white image.

The last time Klum reposted a photo or video of someone else on her social media was three days ago, when she shared a video from Tokio Hotel. And that wasn’t too surprising, considering that her fiance, Tom Kaulitz, is in the band.

And this is hardly the first time that the models made it known that they’re friends. They made headlines when they kissed each other during the Golden Globes after party in January 2018. Klum shared a video clip of the moment to her Instagram page, reported Sports Illustrated. It received over 500,000 views.

Previously, Heidi spoke with Fig Leaves about her Intimates collection. In particular, she described her thought-process during the design process.

“I always start with the basics – will it fit well? Does it look beautiful? Does the person wearing it feel comfortable? Is there any new technology available that can make it look and feel even better? – and go from there. It really applies to both lingerie and swimwear. I want to create shapes that are flattering and really accentuate a woman’s body and offer them in gorgeous colors and intricate laces.”

The supermodel also advised that “I believe your complexion is from the inside out – you have to try to eat healthy, drink a lot of water and get a decent night of sleep.”

And while Klum has her line of lingerie to promote, so does Ratajkowski. The latter launched her Inamorata Body line, rebranding her company, “Inamorata Woman.” Emily offers both lingerie and swimwear, which she often models herself.

It’s not unusual for successful models to branch out and start entrepreneurial pursuits. It’s a way for them to ensure continued income after their prime modeling years are over. Plus, these models typically amass a giant following through their modeling pursuits, which lends itself well to promoting their own line of swimwear, lingerie or what have you.