Christie Brinkley Flaunts Cleavage In Hot, Low-Plunging Pink Blazer At Age 65

Once again, Christie Brinkley is defying age.

The 65-year-old is currently in Las Vegas for a few days to play the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago, and since she first arrived in Sin City, the model has been wining, dining, and exploring the beautiful city of Las Vegas. Of course, she looks amazing while doing so.

In a recent series of Instagram photos, the blonde-haired beauty looks stunning in a plunging pink blazer. One photo from her Instagram account shows Brinkley holding up a glass of bubbly, offering cheers to celebrate Smith & Wollensky carrying her Prosecco in their restaurant.

In the image, Brinkley looks absolutely stunning in a pink blazer that shows off her cleavage — as well as a little glimpse of a lacy black bra underneath. The model wears her long blonde locks down and curly, and looks nothing short of stunning in the image. A few of the other photos give fans a full glimpse of Christie’s outfit as she chats with CEO and owner Michael Feighery.

This photo in particular has earned the mother of three a lot of attention, attracting over 2,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to congratulate Brinkley on her accomplishment, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how incredible she looks.

“Wonderful Christie and Smith & Wollensky,” one follower wrote.

“You exude such happiness and joy and positivity ~ this is why I love being a part of your community!” a second social media fan enthused.

“Congrats! BTW they were drinking a lot of your Bellissima Prosecco on last nights Summer House,” one more chimed in.

Another Instagram photo from her outing in Vegas shows Christie in the same pink blazer at the famed Venetian Hotel, where her musical will be playing for the next few days. In this image, Christie looks amazing as she smiles big for the camera and holds a black cap up in the air.

To go along with the image is a lengthy caption, with Brinkley explaining how much this new role means to her.

“Hats Off to all my friends here on my page for your enthusiasm and kind words of support for this incredible adventure I’m on playing Roxie Hart in Chicago the Musical!”

She continued on by saying that there have been a few times when her nerves got the best of her in the show, and she wondered if she had bitten off more than she could chew. However, seeing everyone’s comments and support has helped her to get through it.

Chicago will be playing at the Venetian from April 10 through April 14.