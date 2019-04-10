‘This Is Us’ Mom Mandy Moore Turns 35

The actress is still younger than the adult Big Three were when the NBC drama premiered in 2016.

Mandy Moore still isn’t as old her TV kids were when they were first introduced on This Is Us. When the NBC drama debuted in 2016, the Big Three (played by Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown) were celebrating their 36th birthday.

Now, Moore – who plays patriarch Rebecca Pearson in a variety of eras that has her aging from her 20s to her 80s – is celebrating her 35th birthday. Mandy Moore turned 35 on April 10, 2019, while her TV sons are now in their early 40s in real life and her TV daughter is 38.

In honor of her milestone day, Mandy Moore’s This Is Us boss, show creator Dan Fogelman, posted a birthday message to her on Twitter.

“Well @TheMandyMoore you don’t look a day over 16 (or 80, depending on the episode). Happy Birthday!” the This Is Us showrunner wrote.

Indeed, it’s hard to believe Mandy Moore is so young. She has been around forever – first as a teen pop star with the 1990s hit “Candy” – and, considering the wide range of ages she plays on This Is Us, her acting ability is way beyond her years. Moore spends hours in the makeup chair to get prosthetics for present-day and flash forward scenes on the Emmy-nominated NBC drama series.

In her most recent scene on the Season 3 finale, Moore played Rebecca Pearson in her early 80s for the first time in what is said to be the show’s final timeline. You can see how Mandy Moore ages on This Is Us in the photos below.

As for how she plans to spend her big day, Mandy Moore told pal Busy Philipps she has “nothing” planned for her birthday. E! News posted a video of Mandy Moore’s guest appearance on Busy Tonight in which she admitted she’s “not a big birthday fan.” Mandy revealed that she would probably spend the day with husband Taylor Goldsmith and that they would probably “go out to dinner or something.”

While Mandy Moore isn’t a big birthday fan, she did get a birthday surprise when Philipps had her put on a blindfold for a piñata party game. When Moore took off the blindfold, her This Is Us son-in-law, Chris Sullivan, was standing there. Busy also surprised Mandy with a cake from Sweet Laurel Bakery with a “35” on top.

Last year, Mandy Moore rang in her 34th birthday with a weekend getaway with a group of her girlfriends to Big Sur, California. The party’s dress code was inspired by Wild Wild Country, the Netflix docuseries about the Rajneeshees cult that dressed in warm-toned monochromatic looks, according to Glamour. Mandy Moore’s This Is Us daughter-in-law, Susan Kelechi Watson, joined her on last year’s birthday trip.

You can see Mandy Moore’s birthday surprise with her This Is Us son-in-law, Chris Sullivan, below.