On-Screen ‘The Young And The Restless’ Family Engages In Real-Life Battle

A family on-screen, some The Young and the Restless co-stars took the battle into their real lives recently. Daniel Goddard, Bryton James, and Christel Khalil portray the Hamilton Winters Ashby family in Genoa City — and they love to hang out off set, too.

This past weekend, both Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby) and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) took to Instagram to share the details of their friendly rivalry, and Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby) chimed in to defend her own honor as well.

Goddard posted a series of photos from the trio’s weekend outing, one which featured go-kart racing, on his Instagram account.

“After 12 years of playing family on TV you develop friendship where sometimes things just have to be settled on the go-kart track! Jokes… I love these guys, and had such a great time getting the kids together for a day of racing and fun! How was your weekend? What did you do? #yr #sundayfunday,” he captioned the images comprising the share.

On his Instagram page, James posted images and revealed that Goddard won the race, which Khalil jokingly took issue with. The actress responded, “Ok, first of all, you won by this much! And next time I’ll whoop yo a**!”

In addition to cute photos of them in their racing gear, Goddard also shared a picture of them enjoying some fun time after their battle on the racetrack. He also shared a cute photo of the castmates posing with two of their children. They appear to share an incredibly close off-screen friendship after so many years of starring together on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama, and they had a blast together last weekend.

These three are part of the Genoa City family, one which saw the late Kristoff St. John, who portrayed Neil Winters, as its patriarch. They all posted incredibly touching tributes to their friend and mentor when he passed away. Kristoff’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, tweeted that Bryton and Goddard were the ones who helped Kristoff get professional help shortly before he died.

The show will begin airing the storyline surrounding Neil’s passing later this month, beginning on April 25. Several people will return that week to reprise their characters, including Shemar Moore — who portrays Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters. The storyline will continue through the week.

Then, on April 29, the show will air an unscripted episode honoring Kristoff’s legacy on daytime TV, and on the soap. Several of his former co-stars return to share their fond memories of working with — and being friends with — the late actor.