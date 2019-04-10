Wendy Williams Doing Better Despite Personal Issues

Wendy Williams is said to be feeling a bit better after a few months of personal struggles and health issues.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams has returned to work — and is keeping things professional as she charges on amid rumors and scandal surrounding her marriage. Sources tell the outlet that Williams is working on her health, and her career, at this point in time.

“Wendy is feeling better despite her health and marriage challenges. Wendy has put on a brave face, is doing well at work again and thriving with her health and recovery too,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to add that Wendy is still staying at the sober living house she’s been residing at — due to her addiction issues — and is determined to pick up the pieces of her life following a very dramatic past few months.

“She is still staying at the sober living, is stronger than ever and determined to succeed with her sobriety, career, relationships and family. While critics who pick apart her health, career or marriage may say that Wendy’s is falling, she feels her real fans will realize the opposite. And that despite all her challenges, she is rising above and will come out on top,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams recently took over a month off from her talk show amid rumors that she and her husband, Kevin Hunter, may be getting a divorce. Speculation about her health, due to her Graves’ Disease diagnosis last year, was also flying around.

When Wendy finally returned to TV, she revealed that she had been seeing doctors about her disease, and that she was still wearing her wedding ring. She later claimed that she’d been living in a sober house in order to find support in overcoming her addictions.

Not long after that, it was reported that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, had fathered a child with his alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy was said to have been found drunk after relapsing due to the traumatic event, but has not spoken out about the rumors of her husband’s affair — or her relapse — in public.

Williams has dished on her sobriety and her health in the past, and has even opened up about her husband’s affair nearly two decades ago. However, she doesn’t often speak about her marriage on television.

Both Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are said to have been showing up for work on the talk show, despite the circulating rumors.