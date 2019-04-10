Grace Elizabeth, New Victoria’s Secret Angel, Dons Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret has been revealing new Angels being added to their roster in the past weeks, with the newest addition being model Grace Elizabeth. A photographer sent his good wishes to Grace after hearing the news by sharing an Instagram photo of her rocking a leopard-print bikini. The photo was taken right as the sun was sinking in the horizon, with the model smiling slightly for the camera with her left hand on her head. She wore pink and shimmery eyeshadow, along with hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has shared the news on her personal account by posting a promo video about her journey to becoming an Angel. The video started off with footage from her first VS Fashion Show in Paris in 2016. It then showed her modeling for Pink, and then announced her being the newest addition to the family.

“This almost feels unreal, I’ve been pinching myself all morning! Since the moment I entered the modeling world my goal was to work with Victoria Secret. Today I am proud to announce I am… (drumroll please) THE NEWEST ANGEL!!!”

Becoming a VS Angel is a big deal to models, as it can catapult their career. Often, Angels’ names become more recognizable to the general public, and they can snag some of the hottest gigs available with luxury brands.

Grace continued, “I can’t even express how grateful I am to all of my family, friends, and fans for your constant support and belief in me. You guys have been the biggest force behind my journey. I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life and in my career.”

It’ll be exciting to see where her new status with VS takes her in the future. For now, the model is likely basking in the happy news.

Several days ago, Elizabeth shared a photo of herself at a tropical destination. although she didn’t reveal where she was exactly. The image showed her sitting outside by a couple of palm trees, with a beautiful beach to her left. Small huts were visible along the shoreline, and she wore a strappy, blue dress. Three photos in succession were of her sitting at the table, as she posed and smiled with her lips closed. A final photo showed the model standing in front of a road with palm trees in the background, revealing her entire outfit. In addition, she had a crossbody handbag and a short-brimmed hat with sandals.