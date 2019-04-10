Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Skimpy Yellow Bikini For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Josephine Skriver has proved that bikinis make the perfect ensemble on and off the beach with a steamy new Instagram snap that sent her millions of followers into a frenzy.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s latest upload on Wednesday, April 10 captured the beauty posing on her balcony against a beautiful scene of greenery and blue skies rocking a trendy and unique outfit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The model borrowed from her lavish swimwear collection for her look in the sexy snap, sporting a skimpy yellow bikini with a floral design that flashed some serious skin to her fans. The straps of the barely-there top were worn in a crisscross fashion across her chest, creating a sexy cutout over her voluptuous bosom that exposed an insane amount of cleavage to anybody that stopped their scrolling to take a peak at the most recent addition to her widely-followed feed.

In place of the matching bottoms of her two-piece, Josephine paired her revealing top with a bright orange maxi skirt, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat, washboard abs. The 25-year-old hike part of the piece up to her upper thigh to show off her long, toned legs as she stared down the camera with a sensual look.

The Danish beauty accessorized her topical look with a black and white bracelet and a pair of delicate stud earrings to add a bit of bling. As for her light brown tresses, Josephine wore them down in a messy fashion that fell in front of her face, which was makeup free and let her stunning natural beauty shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen were far from shy about showing their love for the bombshell’s most recent upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 80,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Love the top and the skirt,” one fan wrote, while another said the stunner had a “fabulous body.”

The snap appears to be from Josephine’s vacation in Costa Rica last week, where she and her fiance Alex DeLeon had an early celebration for their birthdays. Josephine turns 26 on April 14, while Alex celebrated the big 3-0 this passed Monday. The blonde bombshell commemorated her man’s special day with a sweet Instagram post that included a photo of the couple embracing on the beach that saw Josephine rocking the same bikini as the latest shot shared to her feed today.