Meghan Markle Was Photographed In These Ballet Flats Once And They Are Sold Out

The Meghan Markle effect is not showing any signs of letting up. Hello Magazine reports that a pair of ballet flats that Meghan was once spotted wearing once in 2017 has sold out twice, once around the time that she was first spotted in them and again at the beginning of the month.

The reddish-brown shoes are called the “Natalie” flats and were designed by Sarah Flint and retail for about $350 USD. Meghan wore them during her first public outing with Prince Harry during the 2017 Invictus Games. She wore them with a pair of blue skinny jeans and a crisp white shirt.

This is hardly the first time that the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion choices have boosted a designer’s fortunes. As E! Online reports, a cross-body bag that she has worked on several occasions has also consistently sold out and there was once a 3,000 person wait list for the item. Demand for The Line The Label white coat that she wore at the photo-call after their engagement announcement crashed the company’s website. It has now been dubbed ‘The Meghan.”

There are a number of other examples of Meghan Markle having this effect of fashion sales. It’s clear that her style resonates with lots of people. One fashion blogger who runs a website dedicated to her fashion sense has a theory on why the former actress’ choices has been having such a profound influence.

“Her style is effortless and accessible,” said Christine OBrien-Ross, the blogger behind Megan’s Mirror, in an interview with Glamour Magazine. “I don’t have a chance to wear Jenny Packham gowns [a favorite of Kate Middleton] and satin shoes, but I can wear Hunter boots from Nordstrom and ripped jeans.”

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) hold hands a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 wearing the “Natalie” ballet flats by Sarah Flint. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

The Duchess has also become known for supporting sustainable fashion brands as well which has the added impact of helping to improve the lives of people in disadvantaged communities. While on her first major royal tour, she wore a pair of black jeans in Australia made by Outland Denim, a fair trade Aussie company that employees seamstresses from Cambodia and helps empower them with personal development training.

Thanks to the sales triggered by Meghan’s support, Outland Denim’s has since been able to hire more seamstresses. As Harper’s Bazaar reports, They’ve stated that her appearances in their denim generated an almost 950 percent increase in traffic to their website.

It’s clear that Meghan’s royal seal of approval is worth millions of dollars to fashion companies. Now that she’s due to give birth soon, we’ll have to wait and see whether that influence will extend to children’s fashion as well.