UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Teeny-Tiny Bikini

Ring girl and model Arianny Celeste isn’t afraid of showcasing her lean physique and sultry style when she’s working a UFC match, and the same holds true when she’s posting sexy snapshots of herself on social media. The 33-year-old model and former co-host on Overhaulin’ has racked up quite the online following, boasting over 3 million followers on Instagram. Despite the fact that Arianny keeps busy with a handful of business ventures and media appearances, it doesn’t look like her online presence is going anywhere anytime soon, and going by one of her latest posts, it looks like she’s only getting started.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny Celeste recently took a trip to Las Vegas — as hinted at in the geotag information which appeared on recent Instagram posts — and aside from having a good time in Sin City, Celeste took the time to post a handful of sultry snapshots to the popular social media platform. In the aforementioned posts, Arianny showed off her tight abs and fashion sense with a pair of bikini shots, complete with a cut-off jean skirt and a pair of red sunglasses. Those photos proved popular with her massive fanbase, racking up over 34,000 likes and 153 comments in short order.

However, it seems Arianny’s latest Instagram post is destined for greatness, thanks to its up-close view of the model’s assets. This particular photo looks like it was also taken at the Palms Casino Resort, considering that Celeste is wearing the exact same outfit — polka dot bikini, cut-off jean skirt, and a rather colorful pair of sunglasses.

Unlike the other photos, it looks like Arianny took this picture herself. This photo shows off plenty of cleavage, and with her sunglasses safely tucked between her curves, the brunette bombshell has the opportunity to show off her stunning hazel eyes. Her bouncy locks cascade over her right shoulder and a light touch of makeup (and some stunning hoop earrings) tie the entire ensemble together.

Unsurprisingly, Arianny’s newest snapshot has proved popular with her fanbase. Despite only being live for a day or so, her sultry pic has already accrued over 50,000 likes, with hundreds of fans taking the time to pen a comment.

“I am in love with your look. My favorite,” one user wrote. “Awesome there was a song long ago about wearing a poko [sic] dotted bikini,” another fan quipped, referencing the classic song, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.

When she’s not jet setting around the world, Arianny Celeste keeps busy promoting and running the Girlfriend Box subscription service, as detailed in an article by Maxim.