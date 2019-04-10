Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Modern Blackface’ Instagram Update Slammed For Cultural Appropriation

There’s a risk to honoring the great Diana Ross. For Khloe Kardashian, doing so isn’t working out too well. Her April 9, 2019 Instagram update is less than 48 hours old, but it’s already the epicenter of a social media storm, Yahoo reports.

The post shows Khloe in an eye-popping, cleavage-flaunting gown. The fabric is shimmering, the glitter is twinkling, and there’s no shortage of glam. The comments aren’t being prompted by the couture, though. With her hair frizzed out into a blonde Afro, Khloe is, as her caption states, paying homage to singer, Diana Ross. As per the above-mentioned Yahoo report, Khloe was donning the look to attend Ross’ birthday bash. Khloe’s caption suggests a personal invite. The comments are less celebratory.

“This is modern minstrel blackface, how do you not see that perspective?”

One Instagram user seemed particularly offended. At the very least, they suggested ignorance on Khloe’s part.

“You look stunning, but don’t you think this could be seen as black culture appropriation?”

Another made sure to compliment the style, but the thoughts followed a similar trajectory.

As hundreds more comments poured in, fans of all races voiced their opinions. One stated that “tight curls” are not cultural appropriation. Another simply told the year 2019 to “stop being so sensitive.”

Khloe has undergone her fair share of slamming this month. Following a controversial Flat Tummy Co promotion, Khloe was heavily criticized for encouraging new mothers to turn to slimming products. With a social media grilling from The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, Khloe eventually removed the post, Cosmopolitan reports.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears to have made no statement regarding the April 9 stir. She did, however, call Ross a “beautiful inspiration” in her caption. Paparazzi shots later showed Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner arriving at the aforementioned birthday party.

“Black people who have this natural texture in their hair don’t get hired for jobs, kids get sent home from school, etc. That’s what the issue is and why it’s [cultural] appropriation. Until they get treated fairly for their natural features, this will always be #CultureAppropriation and not ever ‘appreciating.'”

Instagram comments tend to err on the side of brevity, but one user clearly wanted to voice their thoughts more elaborately.

Khloe has been making major headlines throughout the early half of 2019. In February, Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson came into jeopardy following a cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. A Red Table Talk admission from Woods confirmed that the model had “kissed” Thompson. Khloe and Tristan have since split. Noteworthy here, however, is the fact that Tristan is black. Likewise, two of Khloe’s former exes, Lamar Odom and James Harden.

The internet seems set on ripping this girl apart regardless, though.