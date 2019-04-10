Khloe Kardashian Calls Love ‘Draining’ In Cryptic Post After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has shared yet another one of her famous cryptic messages on Instagram. This time, fans think the quote may be directed at her ex, Tristan Thompson. The reality star posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday a quote about love being “draining,” which follows a similar post about love in this generation being “terrifying” just days ago. Perhaps Khloe is reflecting on her relationship with the basketball star, considering that this week marks one year since their first cheating scandal arose.

The 34-year-old Good American founder’s quote read, “You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Back in February, rumors spread that Thompson had cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who was very close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The scandal ended Khloe and Thompson’s relationship for good and caused a rift between Jenner and Woods.

Fans began to speculate that Khloe’s latest cryptic post may be a subtle dig at Thompson, essentially calling him immature.

A second quote stated, “Be the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full.”

Over the weekend, Khloe shared another quote about love, this time calling it “terrifying.”

“Loyalty is so rare, and people are so quick to choose a good time over a good thing,” the message read.

In addition, she shared an explanation of the “Law of Attraction” as it connects empaths with narcissists, TooFab reported.

One year ago, on April 10, 2018, video footage circulated of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, 28, kissing another woman in a night club. Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, just two days later. Although she was hurt by her boyfriend’s infidelity, the couple remained together for the sake of their baby. Sources later came forward claiming that Thompson had cheated with several women throughout the course of Khloe’s pregnancy.

At the time, sources also told Us Weekly that Thompson felt remorseful for his actions and “didn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.”

As Khloe heals following the latest scandal, she is reportedly taking time to focus on herself, raising True, and her business ventures. She is remaining single for now. Sources say that the reality star knows she must be “picky” when it comes to dating in the future, again for the sake of her daughter.

“She still feels betrayed by Tristan, but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance, but that relationship is over for good,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.