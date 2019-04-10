Netflix Announces ‘Lucifer’ Season 4 With A Sizzling Teaser Of Tom Ellis

Lucifer was a fan favorite show on Fox that was canceled after its third season. However, the show’s popularity made it be acquired by Netflix to continue with a Season 4. After long anticipation, Netflix has now finally announced the release date for Season 4, on their official YouTube channel, with a sizzling teaser of Tom Ellis, rising from a hot tub, whiskey glass in hand.

Lucifer is a character that first appeared in the Neil Gaiman graphic novel series, The Sandman, who eventually spun off into his own title published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. The character got his own show on Fox in 2016, and since then has become a popular network show. After three seasons, Fox canceled Lucifer due to consistently low ratings, as per CBR. However, the streaming giant Netflix picked up the show for a limited Season 4 with 10 episodes, as reported by Deadline, which is the usual length of a normal TV series created by Netflix.

The show Lucifer featured the adventures of the Devil (Tom Ellis) who abandoned his post in Hell to come to Los Angeles and run a nightclub. Able to discern everyone’s character and true desires, Lucifer is stumped when he comes across LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) who seems inexplicably immune to his powers. So Lucifer pursues this by becoming a consultant for the LAPD and accompanying Decker on various criminal cases, while also dealing with the real reasons he left Hell, and its consequences.

The series gained quite a following on social media, mostly through the charms of its lead character, as well as the casts’ engagement on social media. So fans have been awaiting a trailer or announcement for Season 4, and Netflix did not disappoint.

Leaning into the image of the Lucifer character being a womanizer, Netflix has released a teaser trailer to announce the premiere of Season 4, with a revealing Tom Ellis. The teaser sees Ellis, rising shirtless after being submerged in a hot tub, grabbing a glass of whiskey as he does so, in slow motion. The teaser is sure to entice new and existing fans, and it is very much keeping to the character’s personality in the show.

With Lucifer being on Netflix, audiences are expecting a lot less of the restrictions that hold back a broadcast network show, however, just how different Lucifer will be on Netflix than it was on Fox, remains to be seen.

Lucifer returns for a Season 4 run, with all its original cast, with all episodes on Netflix on May 8.