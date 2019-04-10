Watch Manchester United Vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Quarterfinal Leg One

Manchester United will need to figure out a way to contain Lionel Messi, who has scored 41 goals this season, if they hope to get a win over FC Barcelona.

In a rematch of the 2011 and 2009 UEFA Champions League Finals, Manchester United and FC Barcelona meet for the first time since that 3-1 Barcelona win in 2011, per 11v11, but this time in the quarterfinals of the tournament and with Barcelona in sight of their first Champions League trophy since 2015. With Real Madrid, the club that won the last three titles and four of the last five, unceremoniously dumped at the Round of 16, the current La Liga leaders are seeing a favorable path to their sixth Champions League championship. But first they need to dispose of a faltering Manchester United side that has lost three of its last four domestic games, in the match that will live stream from Old Trafford.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 75,000-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 10.

Fans in Spain, and throughout central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blaugrana vs. Red Devils match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 10.

But United have shown more resilient form in European play this season, staging a comeback for the ages in their Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, as CNN reported. After falling behind 2-0 in the first leg at home, United came roaring back at the Parc des Princes and with a stoppage time penalty score by Marcus Rashford, completed a 3-1 win to go through on away goals and send the French champions home.

“You can’t leave United alive. If you can beat them scoring a lot of goals, you have to do it,” said Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, quoted by ESPN.

And to stop Barcelona from scoring a lot of goals, as CNN explains, pressure will be on Chris Smalling and the rest of United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defending unit to contain Barcelona’s living legend Lionel Messi, who has scored a stunning 41 goals across competitions this season.

