‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Reportedly Agrees That His Family Should Stay In The States If He Is Deported

Joe Guidice, the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, is awaiting word in a federal detention facility on whether or not he will be able to remain in the country with his family. While he faces an uncertain future, a source close to Joe told Hollywood Life that he believes his wife and daughters should stay in the United States if he gets sent back to Italy.

Joe is a native of Italy, but he moved to the U.S. when he was just a toddler. After serving 41 months in a Pennsylvania prison for fraud, he was turned over to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility to wait while his fate is determined. A source close to the family revealed that the 46-year-old regrets what he has done to his family and said that the father of four has learned his lesson.

While the couple has struggled to keep their family together, Teresa has said that she would stay in the United States if Joe ended up being deported. Now, Joe is saying that he agrees with that decision because he wants to keep the best interests of his daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, in mind.

“The situation is extremely tough for all of them, but they both really do want what’s best for the girls,” the source said. “There’s really no easy answer here, but Joe is remaining as optimistic as possible given the circumstances as he really does believe he may not get deported. They haven’t been in public, both free in over three years, so it’s kind of become a way of life for both of them.”

The source also said that Joe wishes he could do things over again.

“Joe wishes he could go back in time and do things differently,” the source said. “He’s so remorseful. He’s truly learned his lesson and sees what this has done to his family.”

Joe Gorga opened up to Us Weekly about the situation, saying that Joe is miserable and in a hard place. He wants to be free, but his appeal to stay in the country could take another year, which means he could be detained for that entire length of time.

Teresa, on the other hand, is trying to put on a strong face for her family, but she is having a tough time, as you’d expect. Gorga reiterated to the magazine that Teresa wouldn’t go to Italy because there is no work for her and she doesn’t want to uproot her children.