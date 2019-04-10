Ashley Graham Flashes Intimate Tattoo, Flaunts Booty & Impossible Curves In Tiny String Bikini

The buxom plus-size model is launching a new project tomorrow and can't wait to share the news with her fans.

Fans of the bubbly Ashley Graham went wild after the buxom beauty set Instagram on fire with her latest photo update. On Wednesday, the gorgeous plus-size model served up some seriously sizzling looks in a trio of jaw-dropping bikini shots that left her social media followers gasping in awe and adoration.

The celebrated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model is currently in the Dominican Republic working on a new thrilling project that launches tomorrow. Eager to share the news with the world, Ashley took to her Instagram page earlier today to let her 8.3 million Instagram followers know that she’s preparing something extraordinary.

In a short video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old stunner teased her fans about her upcoming project, telling them that “something very exciting” is on the way.

“You are not gonna want to miss it, so make sure you tune in,” Ashley told her Instagram followers before giving a sexy wink to the camera.

Although she didn’t want to give away too much of the surprise, Ashley did offer her fans a little taste of what to expect from the big reveal tomorrow. In her latest Instagram photo share, the curvaceous model gave her followers a few snippets from what looked like a very steamy photo shoot, one that she posed for while out filming on location.

In a series of three photos posted to Instagram today, the Swimsuits For All model flaunted her bikini body in a paradisal setting, treating her fans to a generous view of her majestic curves. For her latest photo shoot, Ashley slipped into a tiny string bikini, showing off all of her assets with her usual candor, one that her fans have come to adore.

In the first snapshot, the bodacious model was seen kneeling on a wooden bench with her body stretched across the frame and her elbows leaning on a table. The saucy snap put all of her killer curves on display, showcasing her strong thighs and taut midsection.

In the photo, Ashley flashed a beaming smile as she enjoys a bag of tasty snacks. The voluptuous model showcased her full, hourglass figure in a skimpy yellow bikini, unabashedly flaunting her shapely pins and curvy backside.

The second photo gave fans a more detailed view of Ashley’s colorful two-piece. The snap was closely cropped to her bosomy curves, putting both her cleavage and sinuous hips front and center. In classic Ashley Graham style, the Addition Elle lingerie model proudly flaunted her imperfections with the same inspiring body-positive attitude that has won her fans over time and again.

Her openness about loving her body, flaws and all, immediately struck a chord with many of her Instagram followers, who rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for the body positivity icon.

“You make me feel so good about embracing my body,” wrote one person, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous!!! I wish I had just a tenth of your confidence and beauty,” quipped another.

The final photo in the batch was another full-figure portrait, one that exuded beauty and serenity. Photographed while being worked on by her hair stylist, Ashley showcased her impossible curves in the tiny string bikini as she peacefully glanced in the distance with the snack bag in hand. In the seductive snapshot, the model gave fans a glimpse of her intimate tattoo — a Scorpio zodiac sign reigning right next to her bikini line.

“Omg your [sic] a Scorpio too???! I swear the best people in the world are Scorps,” commented one person, pairing the message with a scorpion emoji.

Ashley added a tantalizing caption to the very provocative photos, further adding to the suspense, and tagged Swimsuits for All in her post. Her sweltering snaps immediately caught the attention of her Instagram followers, garnering close to 490,000 likes and nearly 4,900 comments within a few hours of having been posted.

One fan in particular penned a lengthy message of adoration, praising Ashley for all of the important work that she is doing as an advocate of body positivity.

“These photos are just some of the many reasons why I adore you and look up to you so much [heart emoji]. You show your beauty for exactly what it is. Thank you for being the role model young girls, women, people, EVERYONE needs. YOU are amazing,” wrote the Instagram user, adding the #bodypositive and #loveyourself hashtags to their message.