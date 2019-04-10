Jennifer Lopez Addresses Those A-Rod Cheating Rumors

Last month, MLB star Jose Canseco went on a lengthy social media tirade following Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement. Canseco accused Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica. Both Lopez and Rodriguez have been otherwise mum on the subject, and have continued to go about their business as normal. Now, Lopez has opened up about the rumored ordeal saying that she and Rodriguez know the truth behind the matter.

“It doesn’t matter, I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy,” Lopez shared, as Radar Online reported.

When Canseco made his allegations, he surmised that Lopez didn’t truly know who she was marrying. He said that he had been watching World of Dance and saw Lopez text her now fiancee, further adding that he had witnessed Rodriquez call Jessica on the phone while he was dating Lopez. Jessica reportedly denied those rumors.

As E! News shared, Jessica Canseco took to Twitter to address the allegations and said that although she has known Rodriguez for many years, the two have never been intimate.

“I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” Jessica shared. She added that the two are just friends and that the last time she saw him he was still dating his ex-girlfriend Torrie Wilson.

Despite the rumors swirling around them, Lopez and Rodriguez have been showering each other with love on social media and have put some thought into their upcoming nuptials. As The Inquisitr previously shared the couple hasn’t started planning the event full-on as of late, but they’re excited about the event and what’s to come for them.

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Lopez is currently working on a new album, as well as filming her latest flick Hustlers. While Rodriguez, a former Yankee’s player, has his hands in multiple projects as well as his weekly appearances on Sunday Night Baseball, the duo still finds time to connect with one another and their children, who have grown close to one another since their parents began dating.

Last month, Lopez, Rodriguez, and their children all attended a Yankees game together, and Rodriguez shared the adorable snap to Instagram. The soon-to-be blended family snuggled up together for a selfie taken by A-Rod, and everyone looked happy and excited to be taking in a game together.