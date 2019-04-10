R. Kelly’s Landlord Seizes His Assets To Pay Off Huge Debt

R. Kelly is reportedly struggling to make ends meet as the case against him proceeds, and now the controversial singer is missing out on a payday after his Chicago landlord seized his Sony Music royalties to collect on a debt. According to The Blast, Midwest Commercial Funding issued a subpoena to Sony Music Holdings in order to freeze over $265,000 in biannual royalties.

Apparently, Kelly owes over $200,000 on his Chicago music studio because he stopped paying his rent. As such, his former landlord collected $154,527. 22 from one of his accounts. That doesn’t bring him up-to-date on the bill on his back rent, however, as Kelly reportedly still owes $52,431.55 more. Once they get their cash, the company told the court they would be caught up and Kelly could go on his way.

Sony and Kelly split after the documentary Surviving R. Kelly hit the air. The show discusses the numerous accusations against the singer for sexual abuse, including sexual abuse of a minor. Since then, Kelly has struggled to pay his bills and was even kept behind bars for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife.

Kelly was evicted from the studio in January for failing to pay his rent. Midwest Commercial Funding filed a suit against Kelly in July 2018 in order to get caught up on rent, but the singer failed to make his $22,927 monthly rent payment.

The 8,000-square-foot building was featured on the documentary as the headquarters for Kelly’s reported “sex cult.”

R. Kelly Was Paid $22,000 For One-Hour Nightclub Appearance https://t.co/7jsakFwjUR — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2019

All this comes as Kelly is facing criticism for an hour-long club appearance that he made at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois. The singer reportedly made $22,000 for the appearance in front of about 50 fans, who paid up to $100 each to watch Kelly do his thing for 28 seconds. Apparently, the entrance fee was lowered to $50 once Kelly arrived.

Before the appearance, Kelly was worried that the media would be rough on him, according to Essence.

“I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man,” he said on Instagram. “This is how I got to get paid for right now, so I’ve got to go do this event and it’s a party. So when you see me in the club with drinks in my hand and chillin’, please, take it easy. Appreciate y’all. Thanks.”

After the performance, Kelly thanked his fans for sticking with him and posed for selfies.