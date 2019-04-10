Lisa Rinna’s Daughters, Delilah Belle And Amelia Gray, Are Working On Their Own Show With Lionsgate

Harry Hamlin is sharing new details about the girls' upcoming series.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughters, Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17, have a new show in the works.

Weeks after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke of the news during an appearance on Busy Philipps’ late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, her actor is sharing new details.

“My kids are exploring that right now doing their own show,” Hamlin told Us Weekly on Monday. “They have a thing with Lionsgate that they’re working on right now.”

According to Hamlin, he isn’t sure if he would be featured on the girls’ show and said that he’s not necessarily a reality television guy. That said, he’ll always support his family and if Delilah and Amelia requested he play a role on their series, he’d certainly oblige.

In March, ahead of Rinna’s appearance on Philipps’ show, a source told Hollywood Life that Delilah and Amelia were filming a “sizzle reel” in hopes of landing their own reality television show.

“The show will be focused on their personal lives, so you’ll see all of that, as well as them working hard and hustling to make it big in the [fashion] industry,” the insider said. “Something people don’t really know about Delilah is that she’s actually an aspiring and very talented singer, so you’ll see her focusing on her singing career.”

In addition to Delilah’s singing, she and her sister are also planning to start their own fashion line as they continue to land tons of great modeling gigs around the world.

According to Hollywood Life‘s report, Delilah and Amelia’s parents are happy and excited about their upcoming series and when it comes to Hamlin and Rinna’s future appearances on the show, the insider made it clear that the main focus of the show will always be about the girls.

While Delilah and Amelia are still young, many fans of the Real Housewives franchise have compared them to the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, whose mother, Yolanda Hadid, starred alongside Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through Season 6. As fans well know, Gigi and Bella took to modeling world by storm years ago and have walked on numerous runways for many designers and appeared in countless campaigns.

A network is not yet publicly tied to Delilah and Amelia’s project with Lionsgate and girls have not yet spoken about their new show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.