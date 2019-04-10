Lingerie Model Laura Amy Flaunts Plunging Cleavage And Cheeky Pizza Socks On Instagram

There’s always room for pizza.

Laura Amy is an Australian Instagram sensation who is fast climbing the ranks. With 584,000 followers, this fitness fiend and lingerie spokesperson might not be making headlines on a Kardashian level, but she’s getting noticed.

On April 9, 2019, Laura took to Instagram in nothing but an orange bra, matching panties, and a set of amusing pizza socks. She appears sitting by a window sill. Given her eye-popping attire and humorous footwear twist, fans are likely not paying attention to the partial outdoor view. The lace-padded bra has this model’s assets on full display, and panel detailing around the briefs likewise draws the eye.

Most unusual for a lingerie update are the socks. With a circular pizza pie dividing up “slice of heaven” and “straight from hell” captioning, they offer plenty to look at, providing apparent inspiration for Laura’s caption. They’re also prompting some very pizza-centric comments.

“I’d love a pizza that,” one fan cheekily quipped.

Another user even inserted a pizza emoji to complete their thoughts.

Laura’s caption further points towards the mid-week “hump day” term, alongside giving a nod to the Lounge Underwear brand being donned. The April 9 update shortly follows another lingerie post, wherein Laura has opted for classic blacks from well-known brand Fashion Nova.

This girl isn’t just about the cleavage, though. With an impressive portfolio of workout snaps, Laura’s dedication to fitness is more than apparent. Just two days ago, she updated her fans direct from the gym. This time, the outfit was a leggings and sports bra getup. Her focus seemed intense, her hair was tied back — and the high ponytail came with a touch of the Ariana Grande vibe.

While this 27-year-old may be a favorite with male fans, not all may wish to know that Laura is engaged. Her Instagram intro begins by recognizing her Australian location, but that’s followed by her relationship status – Laura even names her fiancé, Dan Ladell.

Loading...

Modeling on Instagram might appear an easy career, but there’s an art to getting it right. There’s also no shortage of competition. Then again — nail the delivery, and you can gain 100,000 followers in a matter of days. As The Inquisitr reported on April 9, fellow model Isa Vegas has done just that. On April 7, Vegas’ following sat at 3.8 million. By April 9, it was hovering around the 3.9 million mark.

“A big thank you to my amazing fiance for making me feel like a princess on my birthday,” Laura wrote on a share from April 1.

Laura’s April Fools’ Day caption proves that she’s adored from near and far. For fans located in the U.S., Laura’s Australian location literally puts her at “far.” That’s the beauty of the internet, though.