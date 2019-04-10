Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Says Camille Grammer Went ‘Too Far’ By Ripping Lisa Vanderpump In Boozy ‘RHOBH’Rant

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star weighs in on Camille's tipsy talk about LVP's teeth.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is far from besties with Lisa Vanderpump, but even she thinks Camille Grammer went too far when making fun of the estranged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

As viewers saw on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Grammer was on a roll after she downed a cucumber martini during a girls’ night out at L.A. hotspot Beauty & Essex. In a surprising segment, a tipsy Camille made fun of the Vanderpump Rules star’s teeth.

“I’m an ex-dental assistant …So I’m really funny about teeth, for real! Oh, God, before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone… I had such an issue with the gums! I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps! Your gum line is receding!’ But now, they look great. At least you can stand her breath!”

Even though her RHOBH co-stars roared with laughter (Dorit Kemsley may have spit her drink into her napkin), Camille Grammer sensed she went too far and joked that someone should just bring her casket and she would bring the nails.

On her blog for BravoTV.com, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave revealed that viewers didn’t even see the worst part of Camille’s rant. Teddi also wrote that she thinks Camille Grammer went too far with the mean girl digs.

“Half a cocktail and out of nowhere she goes too far about LVP (you don’t even see the worst of it). As I say in my talking head, it was next level. I don’t know how you can go back from that. I would just say let’s remember this dinner for when Camille starts coming after someone else for being a mean girl (as we saw in the season trailer).”

Teddi’s reference to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer can be seen below just past the two-minute mark when Camille Grammer gets in Lisa Rinna’s face and tells her to figure out who the real mean girl is.

Camille Grammer, who is the only RHOBH star who is currently on speaking terms with Lisa Vanderpump, has already apologized profusely for the tipsy talk aimed at her longtime friend.

After the episode aired, Grammer posted several tweets in which she directly apologized to Lisa Vanderpump, and the SUR owner seemingly accepted, although she did note that Camille has been inducted into the RHOBH Mean Girls club.

While it remains to be seen which “mean girl” Camille Grammer is referring to in that trailer that shows her going at it with Lisa Rinna in a future episode, RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards has already named the biggest mean girl this season. According to Hollywood Life, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, Andy Cohen asked guests Richards, Mellencamp, and Rinna who earned the dubious title during this explosive season.

While Richards noted that “mean girl” may not be the right word, she pointed to LVP as the Season 9 troublemaker.

“Obviously we have an issue with Lisa Vanderpump, so … I don’t think anyone’s mean — that’s not the right word — but that’s been the heart of what’s happened between all of us that caused a lot of the main problems,” the RHOBH star said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.