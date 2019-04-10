Oprah Winfrey Sticks Up For Meghan Markle, Says The Duchess Is Being Treated ‘Unfairly’ By The Press

Meghan Markle has got Oprah Winfrey in her corner. During an interview on CBS This Morning, the legendary talk show host and media mogul spoke in defense of the Duchess of Sussex and said that she’s being treated “unfairly” by the media.
“I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey said as reported by People Magazine.
With this statement, Winfrey joins a growing list of celebrities who have defended Meghan against the onslaught of negative press and tabloid rumors that have come with her new role. George Clooney has done the same as well as a group of celebrity friends who gave an anonymous tell-all to People refuting many of the disparaging claims that have been made against the former actress.
Winfrey went to on to confirm that despite the overwhelming amount of tabloid and social media chatter about her life, Meghan really doesn’t read any press coverage about herself.
Although she had a successful lifestyle blog and large Instagram following before she was engaged to Prince Harry, during a panel discussion for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on International Women’s Day last month, Meghan revealed that she does not look at social media now.
“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based,” she said, as reported by The Cut.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
Oprah’s interview on CBS This Morning was meant to promote her new Apple TV show with Prince Harry. This series will be about mental health, a cause that has taken center stage in his work as a royal. As The Inquisitr reported, the Duke Of Sussex has been open about his struggles with mental health issues in the past and admitted that his main challenge revolved around not talking about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, for most of his life.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Harry said he sought help at age 28 when he realized his life was in “total chaos.” He revealed that he felt on the verge of “complete breakdowns” multiple times before he received counseling and said that those sessions with a mental health professional helped him immensely.
“I know there is huge merit in talking about your issues and the only thing about keeping it quiet is that it’s only ever going to make it worse,” he said.
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday