Khloe Kardashian To Produce New Investigation Discovery Show ‘Twisted Love’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly producing another true crime series, according to Page Six. It was revealed on Wednesday morning that Investigation Discovery’s president Henry Schleiff has ordered a new “twisted” series for the crime network. The show, called Twisted Love, will be Kardashian’s second collaboration with ID.

Page Six’s report revealed that the six-part series will “explore what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.”

Twisted Love allegedly dives into the deadliest relationships between spouses, friends, and family members. ID will unveil the series, which is set to premiere in 2020, at its upfront on Wednesday.

“Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” Kardashian said of the new series.

In April 2018, it was announced that Kardashian would become the executive producer for ID’s true crime series Twisted Sisters, which looked at “the most outrageous and provocative crimes” committed by sisters, Deadline reported. Each hour-long episode, produced by 44 Blue Productions, recalled heinous acts carried out by sisters through interviews with family members, friends, law enforcement officers, and investigators. In some cases, the sisters even turned on each other with deadly results.

“I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters,” Kardashian explained at the time. “As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong.”

After a successful first season, the series was renewed for Season 2 in October 2018, which is set to premiere this summer. Kardashian noted in an announcement at the time that she and her team were “blown away” by the responses to Twisted Sisters, according to The Wrap.

“We are thrilled to be working with Khloe on this new venture,” said Schleiff, adding that Kardashian helped come up with the name. “With one of the most renowned experts on sisters now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our fans, while enticing new viewers to tune in.”

As fans know, Kardashian stars in her own reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, alongside her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, as well as the clan’s extensive family. Now in its 16th season, KUWTK on E! is taking a dramatic look at the recent cheating scandal between Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.