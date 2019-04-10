Photographic Evidence Proves Michael Jackson’s Neverland Station Was Built After James Safechuck’s Allegations

The Sun has reported that an aerial picture of Neverland proves the property’s train station wasn’t built at the time Leaving Neverland interviewee James Safechuck claimed he was molested in it.

Safechuck alleges that Michael Jackson molested him from 1988 until 1992. He said this happened in the railway station at the King of Pop’s sprawling ranch in California. This huge claim was made in the Leaving Neverland documentary, which was broadcasted in two parts. A lot of viewers believed James’ allegations until it was proven that it was impossible that he could have been sexually assaulted by Jackson during that year in the train station. A professional aerial picture, licensed by Getty Images, of the ranch, proves that the building did not exist in August 1993.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Dan Reed, the filmmaker of Leaving Neverland, admitted that the dates were wrong.

“Yeah, there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse,” he tweeted.

On Twitter, Mike Smallcombe, author of Making Michael: Inside the Career of Michael Jackson, slammed Reed’s apparent attempt to change the accuser’s timeline.

“So @danreed1000 is now saying because the story has been debunked, suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14,” he said.

“It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story,” he continued.

In an interview with the Mirror, Smallcombe called Reed’s response “embarrassing.”

The U.S. broadcast was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, where she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families. The Inquisitr revealed last month that Michael’s fans weren’t happy with Winfrey taking sides over the allegations.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit, but everything still went ahead.

Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family and made his professional debut in 1964 — along with his elder brothers — as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 and released his share of iconic albums, including Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous. His last studio album release was Invincible, which went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

Paste Magazine reported that Thriller went on to become the best-selling album of all time since its release in 1982, selling over 33 million copies in the U.S. alone.

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), and Michael Jr.

Since his passing, two posthumous records were released — Michael and Xscape.