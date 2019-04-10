‘American Horror Story: 1984’: Season 9 Will Have Scary Summer Camp Theme

American Horror Story Season 9 has officially been titled 1984 and seems like it could be a summer camp slasher.

According to TVLine, American Horror Story Season 9’s 1984 theme was revealed by Ryan Murphy himself via social media. Murphy, the show’s creator, posted a creepy video revealing next season’s theme on Wednesday.

In the video, a masked man is seen stalking a woman as she runs through the woods, ’80s hair and all. The girl finally finds shelter in a cabin as the murderer shoves his knife through the door where his victim waits on the other side.

This will mark the ninth season of AHS, which has become a huge favorite among fans. The show started back in 2011 with Murder House and followed with Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and the most recent season, Apocalypse.

Apocalypse was a crossover between Murder House and Coven, featuring characters from both seasons, including Evan Peters and Taissa Farmiga’s Tate and Violet, Michael Langdon, who was revealed to be the Antichrist at the end of Season 1, and many of the witches from Coven.

The cast for Season 9 has yet to be revealed, although Murphy did claim that Emma Roberts would be back in the mix. It seems safe to say that Sarah Paulson will also return, as she has appeared in every season of the FX horror anthology so far.

However, Evan Peters is a different story. Last week, Peters claimed that he would not appear in Season 9 of American Horror Story, shocking fans of the franchise, as he has also appeared in all of the seasons so far.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peters recently broke the hearts of many of his fans when he revealed that he planning to sit Season 9 out and take a bit of a break from the franchise.

Although he didn’t give a concrete reason for his Season 9 absence, some fans believe it could have to do with Emma Roberts, his former fiancee. People Magazine reports that the couple recently split, and that actress, who is the daughter of Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts, is currently dating Garrett Hedlund.

Loading...

Emma and Evan were together for seven years and engaged for many of those years. They had worked together on multiple seasons of American Horror Story in the past, but their breakup could prove to be a messy one, leaving Evan to possibly believe a break from working with his ex was best.

Of course, neither Roberts nor Peters have spoken out about the situation.

American Horror Story: 1984 will air on FX later this fall.