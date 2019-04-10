Nikki Bella Opens Up About John Cena: ‘Our Timing Wasn’t Right’

Nikki Bella and John Cena split last year and both have moved on and have been rumored or confirmed to be dating other people. While they may have moved on, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Nikki recently opened up about Cena’s new relationship and even revealed that the timing between her and the WWE superstar “wasn’t right.”

Nikki and her sister, Brie, have their own podcast, The Bellas Podcast, and it was on Wednesday’s episode where Nikki opened up about her relationship with John.

“John is an amazing man and our timing wasn’t right. Who knows, can timing be right for us in the future? Maybe, maybe not. Are we meant for other people? Maybe.”

Recently, Nikki has been spotted out and about with Artem Chigvintsev. The two met on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, when Nikki was a contestant and was paired with Artem. In recent months, rumors have swirled that the two had started a relationship. Nikki has confirmed that the two are dating, but they aren’t too serious yet and aren’t calling themselves boyfriend and girlfriend just yet. However, that hasn’t stopped them from enjoying each other’s company.

About a week ago, Artem shared a photo of himself at lunch with Nikki Bella. Although Nikki’s face was not visible in the Instagram photo, the picture showed the two holding hands and Artem tagged Nikki in the post.

At the end of March, Nikki shared a photo of herself with Artem to Instagram. In the photo, she was kissing Artem’s cheek as he smiled for the photo.

While Nikki has moved on, so has John. He was recently spotted out with another woman. On the podcast, Nikki commented on John moving on.

“I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

As it turns out, Nikki and John have been open with one another despite being split up and Nikki revealed she knew that he was moving on.

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me. I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

Last month, a photo of John Cena with another woman hit the internet and had fans chattering that he was in a new relationship. In the photo, he is walking down the street with the woman, smiling.